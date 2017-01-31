North America Road Freight Transportation Market Report 2017-2021: Increasing use of Alternative Fuels will Drive the Growth Prospects for the Road Freight Transportation Market - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Road Freight Transportation Market in North America 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The road freight transportation market in North America is anticipated to grow at a steady rate and will post a CAGR of close to 4% during the forecast period.
The increasing growth in automotive and auto components industry will drive the growth prospects for the road freight transportation market in North America until the end of 2021. Some of the major factors responsible for the growing demand for automotive spare parts logistics is the increasing number of vehicles and resurgence of automotive manufacturing activities. Moreover, since manufacturers in the US are planning to increase investments and enhance production processes and systems to reap better profits, the growth in the market is inevitable.
The increasing use of alternative fuels will drive the growth prospects for the road freight transportation market in North America for the next few years. Some of the major factors responsible for the growing demand for alternative fuels such as the natural gas, biodiesel, and propane to power road freight vehicles is the increasing cost of fuel, government regulations, and environmental concerns.
The road freight transportation market in North America is fragmented and competitive due to the presence of several small and large vendors across the globe. These vendors are increasingly focusing on providing different types of value-added logistics services such as assortment and grading of products, packaging, MIS services in the logistics supply chain, and other legal formalities necessary in the process.
Key vendors in this market are:
- UPS
- FedEx Freight
- J.B. Hunt Transport Services
- YRC Worldwide
- Swift Transportation
- Schneider National
Other prominent vendors in the market include:
- ArcBest
- Estes Express Lines
- Hub
- Landstar System
- NFI Industries
- Old Dominion Freight Line
- Penske
- R+L Carriers
- Ryder System
- TransForce
- US Xpress
- Werner
- XPO Logistics
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Market research methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by type of carrier
Part 07: Key leading countries
Part 08: Market drivers
Part 09: Market challenges
Part 10: Impact of drivers and challenges
Part 11: Market trends
Part 12: Vendor landscape
Part 13: Key vendor profiles
Part 14: Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2qdtdl/road_freight
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716