Nomination committee"'s recommendation for Board of Directors ahead of the 2017 Annual General Meeting

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Holmen's nomination committee proposes to the AGM the re-election of the current Board members: Fredrik Lundberg (who is also proposed for re-election as chairman of the Board), Carl Bennet, Lars Josefsson, Lars G Josefsson, Carl Kempe, Louise Lindh, Ulf Lundahl, Henrik Sjölund and Henriette Zeuchner.

The nomination committee's other proposals will be presented in the notice convening Holmen's AGM 2017, held in Stockholm on 27 March.

Prior to the 2017 AGM, Holmen's nomination committee is made up of Mats Guldbrand,L E Lundbergföretagen, Alice Kempe, Kempe Foundations, Hans Hedström, Carnegie funds and Fredrik Lundberg, Chairman of the Board. The chairman of the nomination committee is Mats Guldbrand.

For more information, please contact:

Mats Guldbrand, chairman of the nomination committee, tel. +46 (0)768321 515

This information is information that Holmen AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 31 January 2017 at 17.00 CET.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/holmen/r/nomination-committee-s-recommendation-for-board-of-directors-ahead-of-the-2017-annual-general-meetin,c2177785

The following files are available for download: