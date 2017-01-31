According to the latest procurement intelligence report from Technavio, the global building maintenance services market is expected to grow at a CAGR more than 5% over the next five years as buyers are looking for third-party service providers for effective building maintenance solutions to improve buildings' operational lifespan and reduce the overall complexities associated.

The research report titled 'Global Building Maintenance Services: Procurement Intelligence Report 2017-2021 provides an in-depth analysis of category spend, best procurement practices and cost saving opportunities, aimed at helping organizations achieve superior business performance. The report also provides insights on pricing, supplier positioning and top companies, enabling sourcing professionals to improve their competitive advantage through procurement excellence.

"Improvements in economic conditions have driven commercial activities worldwide and triggered the construction of new commercial buildings such as office spaces, industrial facilities, and business centers," says lead Technavio procurement expert, Angad Singh for category spend intelligence. "To maintain these newly-constructed premises from inside out, organizations increasingly depend on building maintenance service providers," adds Angad.

Cost saving opportunities in the building maintenance services market

The adoption of various cost-optimization levers helps buyers of building maintenance services realize direct cost savings and enhance category management and value benefits (including reduced procurement complexities).

Technavio procurement experts have segmented the cost saving opportunities in the building maintenance services market into the following value-enhancement opportunities:

Adoption of technology

Supplier Competition

Adoption of negotiation strategies

Optimization of procurement practices

Bundling of services

Adoption of Technology Saving Aspects

Technologies such as building automation tools, BIM, and CMMS can all minimize building maintenance services costs, sometimes up to 8% of the total category spend.

Integration of IoT and app-based technology with wearables and mobile devices increases workers' mobility and flexibility and facilitates better incident reporting and communication, while analytics tools enable analysis of supplier effectiveness leading to better decision-making.

Optimization of Procurement Practices Saving Aspects

Buyers prefer to engage with suppliers that adhere to strict schedules for discharging some maintenance services (such as cleaning and janitorial services) due to the time-bound nature of these services.

Additionally, service providers should also follow a preventive maintenance schedule to inspect various equipment including electrical installations, plumbing systems, and wooden fittings and fixtures to avoid possible emergency costs incurred by faulty repair work.

Bundling of Services Saving Aspects

Buyers prefer to align and integrate suppliers' maintenance management tools (such as CMMS and BIM) with existing IT systems to centralize information related to building equipment and installations and achieve better visibility on parameters such as lifespan and performance of existing equipment, installations, and replaced parts and fixtures.

