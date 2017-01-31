

OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC (the 'Company')



31 January 2017



PURCHASE OF OWN SECURITIES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS



Octopus Apollo VCT plc announces that on 31 January 2017 the Company purchased for cancellation 528,297 Ordinary Shares of 10p each at a price of 58.75 pence per share.



The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now 224,470,119. Ordinary 10p Shares.



For further information please contact:



Nicola Board Company Secretary 020 7776 3195



