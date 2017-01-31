TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/17 -- Hornby Bay Mineral Exploration Ltd. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: HBE) is pleased to announce that it has made application for an exploration permit with the Ministry of Northern Development and Mines on its 100% owned East Clavos Gold Property in the Timmins-Porcupine Mining Camp. Following receipt of the permit, the Company will undertake a diamond drill program consisting of a minimum of 8 drill holes totaling up to a length of 1,300 metres.

Shares Outstanding: 58,159,989

