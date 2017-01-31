CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - The Midwest Automotive Media Association (MAMA) elected its 2017 board of directors during its annual business meeting. Jill Ciminillo was elected president -- MAMA's first female president -- and Damon Bell joins the board as MAMA's senior vice president. Ciminillo will succeed Patrick Olsen as president and Bell will take Ciminillo's outgoing role.

Additionally, Matt Avery was re-elected as vice president of membership, Larry Nutson will remain the association's treasurer, Kelley Enright will keep her position as secretary and Jennifer Morand continues to serve as MAMA's website and social media director.

During the annual MAMA business meeting, Vice President of Membership Matt Avery announced that the organization has experienced a 13 percent increase over the previous year, and an overall growth of 19 percent in two years.

Outgoing President Patrick Olsen highlighted MAMA's successes over his two-year term, including establishing a track driving school to teach MAMA media members performance driving, hosting a 25 th anniversary party to celebrate MAMA's wonderful 25 years and holding successful rallies in the spring and the fall of each year, where manufacturers have the chance to showcase their latest vehicles to MAMA media members.

Upcoming 2017 MAMA events include:

MAMA Opening Breakfast during the 2017 Chicago Auto Show (Thursday, Feb. 9) FCA's Ralph Gilles, head of global design, to deliver the keynote MAMA Family Vehicle of the Year will be announced

MAMA Spring Rally at Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin (Wednesday, May 24 - Thursday, May 25)

MAMA Fall Rally at the Autobahn Country Club, Joliet, Illinois (Wednesday, Oct. 4)

MAMA Holiday Social at Carnivale, Chicago, Illinois (Monday, Dec. 11)

For more information on the Midwest Automotive Media Association or to apply for a media or an affiliate membership, please visit www.mamaonline.org.

About the Midwest Automotive Media Association

Founded in 1991, the Midwest Automotive Media Association (MAMA) is one of the most prestigious automotive press associations in the industry. MAMA's mission is to provide a forum in the Chicago area for newsworthy people, major issues and new products in the automotive industry. For more information, please visit www.mamaonline.org.

