Top 10 Pumps and Motors Market Worth 100.66 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, January 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Top 10 Pumps and Motors MarketPumps (Intelligent Pump, High Pressure Pump, Cryogenic Pump, Diaphragm Pump, Submersible Pump), Motors (Gear Motor, Permanent Magnet Synchronous, Motor Control Center, Motor Soft Starter, & AC Drives) - Global Forecast to 2021" published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 71.01 Billion in 2016 to USD 100.66 Billion by 2021.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse85 market data Tables and68 Figures spread through 246 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Top 10 Pumps and Motors Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/top-10-pumps-motors-market-135092924.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

Factors such as upgradation of old power infrastructure, increased investments in renewable energy, increasing industrialization, and growing urban population are driving the market globally.

Intelligent pump is the largest segment of the pumps market

In terms of market, the intelligent pumps segment held the largest market size in 2015. Factors such as increasing industrialization, increasing usage of renewable sources such as wind and solar energy for power generation, focus on energy efficiency is positively influencing the growth of the intelligent pumps market.

Download PDF Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=135092924

Permanent magnet synchronous motors segment is the largest in the motors market

In terms of market the permanent magnet synchronous motors segment held the largest market size in 2015. Factors such as power plant modernization and refurbishment, increasing demand for energy-efficient motors, increasing use of low-cost ferrite permanent magnets, increased demand from the industrial sector would spur the growth of the market for the permanent magnet synchronous motors.

Make an Enquiry: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=135092924

Asia-Pacific is the dominant market for Top 10 pumps and motors

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for most of the products in Top 10 Pumps and Motors Market. In the Asia-Pacific, the growth of the Top 10 Pumps and Motors Market can be attributed to factors such as a focus on energy efficiency, increasing industrialization, and growing urban population, among others. Factors such as increasing gas-based generation, development in water and wastewater & sanitation sector also aids in market growth.

To provide an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes profiles of companies, namely, ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Danfoss A/S (Denmark), Eaton Corporation Plc. (Ireland), Emerson Electric Co., (U.S.), Flowserve Corporation (U.S.) , General Electric (U.S.), Grundfos Group (Denmark), Sulzer Ltd (Switzerland), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Rockwell Automation Inc. (U.S.), Weg Sa (Brazil), Xylem Inc. (U.S.), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Schneider Electric SE (France), Siemens AG (Germany), and Toshiba International Corporation (Japan) among others.

Browse Related Reports:

Intelligent Pump Market by Pump Type (Centrifugal & Positive Displacement), Component (Pumps, Variable Drives, & Control Systems), End-User (Building Automation, Water & Wastewater, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, & Power Generation) - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/intelligent-pump-market-231268027.html

Diaphragm Pumps Market by Mechanism (Air Operated and Electrical Operated), by Operation (Single Acting and Double Acting), by Discharge Pressure (Up to 80 bar, 80 to 200 bar & above 200 bar), by End User & by Region - Global Trends & Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/diaphragm-pumps-market-158812592.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/energy-and-power

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets