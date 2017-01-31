LNG Imports in Turkey Projected to Reach 9 MMT by 2025 Says TechSci Research Report

NEW YORK, January 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Rising demand from industrial sector, growing use for power generation and declining average landed prices to drive demand for LNG in Turkey through 2025

According to TechSci Research report "Turkey LNG Market Demand & Supply Analysis, By Region, By Application, By LNG Terminal Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2025", LNG Imports in the country is projected to surpass 9 MMT by 2025. Increasing application of LNG in industrial sector for manufacturing of glass, ceramics, fertilizer, cement and steel, coupled with rising mining activity for chrome and copper are the major factors driving demand for LNG in Turkey. Electricity generation capacity in Turkey reached 4.56 MW in 2015 and gross electricity consumption was recorded to be 264.12 billion kWh in 2014. Thus, rising use of LNG as an alternate power source and increasing capacity addition in gas based power plants are the major factors anticipated to fuel demand for LNG in Turkey during 2016 - 2025.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20140117/663730 )



Browse 9 market data Tables and 15 Figures spread through42 Pages and an in-depth TOC on

"Turkey LNG Market"

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/turkey-lng-market-demand-supply-analysis-by-region-by-application-by-lng-terminal-competition-forecast-and-opportunities/900.html

Marmara region dominated Turkey LNG market in 2015 and the region is further anticipated to continue dominate the market through 2025, owing to increasing industrialization and growing number of gas-fired electricity generation units in this region. In 2015, industrial sector was the leading end use sector for LNG in Turkey, and the same trend is anticipated to continue in the coming years as well, due to rising application of LNG in manufacturing of glass, ceramics, fertilizer, cement, steel, etc.

Download Sample Report

@ https://www.techsciresearch.com/sample-report.aspx?cid=900

Customers can also request for 10% free customization on this report.

"Declining domestic production and imports of natural gas from Russia, coupled with continuously rising demand for natural gas from various end use sector are the major factors widening demand-supply gap of LNG in Turkey. However, supply of LNG from Algeria, United States and Qatar are anticipated to increase in the coming years. Moreover, growing need for environment-friendly fuels and favorable government policies are further expected to positively impact Turkey LNG market during 2016 - 2025.", said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

"Turkey LNG Market Demand & Supply Analysis, By Region, By Application, By LNG Terminal Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2025", has evaluated LNG market across Turkey and provides statistics and information on market structure, industry behavior and trends. The report includes market projections and potential demand forecasting. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers to take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, and opportunities available in LNG market in the Turkey.

Browse Related Reports

Global LNG Market Demand & Supply Analysis, By Region (Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America and North America), By Country, By LNG Terminal, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2025

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/global-lng-market-demand-supply-analysis-by-region-asia-pacific-europe-middle-east-africa-south-america-and-north-america-by-country-by-lng-terminal-competition-forecast-and-opportunities/825.html

Global Small Scale LNG Market By Application (Industrial, Transportation, Utilities, Others), By Mode of Supply (Truck, Rail Tanks, Trans-shipment), By Region Opportunities & Forecast, 2021

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/global-small-scale-lng-market-by-application-industrial-transportation-utilities-others-by-mode-of-supply-truck-rail-tanks-trans-shipment-by-region-opportunities-forecast/803.html

India LNG Market Forecast and Opportunities, 2025

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/india-lng-market-forecast-and-opportunities-2025/592.html

India City Gas Distribution Market Forecast and Opportunities, 2030 https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/india-city-gas-distribution-market-forecast-and-opportunities-2030/568.html

Global Natural Gas Compressors Market By Technology (Positive Displacement Compressor Vs. Dynamic Compressor), By Application (Upstream, Midstream and Downstream), By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2021

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/global-natural-gas-compressors-market-by-technology-positive-displacement-compressor-vs-dynamic-compressor-by-application-upstream-midstream-and-downstream-by-region-competition-forecast-and-opportunities-2011-2021/658.html

About TechSci Research

TechSci Research is a leading global market research firm publishing premium market research reports. Serving 700 global clients with more than 600 premium market research studies, TechSci Research is serving clients across 11 different industrial verticals. TechSci Research specializes in research based consulting assignments in high growth and emerging markets, leading technologies and niche applications. Our workforce of more than 100 fulltime Analysts and Consultants employing innovative research solutions and tracking global and country specific high growth markets helps TechSci clients to lead rather than follow market trends.

Contact

Mr. Ken Mathews

708 Third Avenue,

Manhattan, NY,

New York - 10017



Tel: +1-646-360-1656



Email: sales@techsciresearch.com





Connect with us on Twitter - https://twitter.com/TechSciResearch

Connect with us on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/techsci-research