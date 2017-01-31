2016 Full Year Sales show 133% Year-on-Year growth

Cellnovo Group (Paris:CLNV) ("Cellnovo" CLNV:EN Paris, or "the Company"), a medical technology company marketing the first mobile, connected, all-in-one diabetes management system, announces today its revenue from sales and its cash position at December 31, 2016.

2016 revenues Quarterly 3 months In euros 2016 2015 Q4 2016 Q4 2015 Sales 1,416,744 608,125 363,153 346,194

For the twelve-month period ended 31 December 2016 Cellnovo recorded sales totalling €1,416,744, an increase of 133% compared to the previous year.

Sales over the fourth quarter totalled €363,153, an increase of 5% compared to Q4 2015. During the fourth quarter, Cellnovo shipped a total of 109 new systems. The total number of products shipped since the launch of Cellnovo's diabetes management system now stands at 629.

As of December 31, 2016, Cellnovo had a cash position of €10.7m.

Sophie Baratte, Chief Executive Officer of Cellnovo, commented: "We are pleased to report that Cellnovo's sales for the 2016 fourth quarter and Full Year are in line with our expectations, taking into account the current constraints on our insulin cartridge production capacity. As announced in December, we have continued to reach additional production milestones as part of our partnership with Flex and expect to commence full commercial production of insulin cartridges at the Flex manufacturing site in Austria in early Q2 2017.

"We also continue to progress, with the help of our partners, towards the development of an Artificial Pancreas system. Earlier this month, we announced some significant milestones with our French partner Diabeloop, and look forward to the commencement of a further 60 patient Artificial Pancreas clinical study in conjunction with a Bluetooth enabled version of the Cellnovo insulin pump."

About Cellnovo

An independent medical technology company specialising in diabetes, Cellnovo has developed and markets the first mobile, connected, all-in-one diabetes management system that helps make life easier for patients. Compact, tubeless, intuitive and entirely connected, Cellnovo's insulin pump comprises a mobile touchscreen controller with an integrated blood-glucose meter. This unique device allows optimal management of insulin injections whilst ensuring extensive freedom of movement and peace of mind for patients. Thanks to the automatic transmission of data, it also allows the patient's condition to be continually monitored by family members and healthcare professionals in real time. Cellnovo is currently participating in several major Artificial Pancreas projects with Diabeloop, TypeZero and Horizon 2020 to develop automated insulin delivery systems.

For further information please visit www.cellnovo.com

About the Cellnovo Diabetes Management System

Compact, tubeless, intuitive and entirely connected, Cellnovo's insulin pump comprises a mobile touchscreen controller with an integrated blood-glucose meter. This unique device allows optimal management of insulin injections with drop-by-drop precision, whilst ensuring extensive freedom of movement and peace of mind for patients. Thanks to the automatic transmission of data, it also allows the patient's condition to be continually monitored by family members and healthcare professionals in real time.

Cellnovo is listed on Euronext, Compartment C

ISIN: FR0012633360 Ticker: CLNV

