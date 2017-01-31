Regulatory News:

Stallergenes Greer plc (the "Company") (Paris:STAGR) (Euronext Paris: STAGR), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in treatments for respiratory allergies, today announced that Peter Bühler has resigned as Chief Financial Officer. His last day will be April 28, 2017.

Mr. Bühler joined Stallergenes Greer in April 2013 and made the decision to leave the Company in order to move back to his home country of Switzerland to pursue other opportunities.

"I want to thank Peter for his contributions over the past four years. We wish him the best in his future endeavors," said Fereydoun Firouz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

The Company has initiated an external search for a successor.

ABOUT STALLERGENES GREER PLC

Headquartered in London (UK), Stallergenes Greer plc is a global healthcare company specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of allergies through the development and commercialization of allergy immunotherapy products and services. Stallergenes Greer plc is the parent company of GREER Laboratories, Inc. (whose registered office is in the US) and Stallergenes SAS (whose registered office is in France).

Additional information is available at http://www.stallergenesgreer.com.

