Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Bulgaria Midstream Oil and Gas Industry Outlook to 2021: Market Forecasts for Oil Storage, Pipelines and Underground Gas Storage" report to their offering.

The report provides oil consumption, exports and imports from 2000 to 2020. The report also provides natural gas consumption and imports from 2000 to 2020. It also provides historic oil and gas reserves for the period 2000 to 2015.

Further, the report provides details such as name, type, operational status and operator for all active and planned (new build) oil storage terminals, major trunk pipelines and gas storage facilities in Bulgaria till 2021.

The report also offers recent developments and latest contracts awarded in the country's midstream sector.

Scope

Historic and forecast of oil data related to consumption, imports and exports for the period 2000-2020, and reserves for the period 2000-2015

Historic and forecast of natural gas data related to consumption and imports for the period 2000-2020, and reserves for the period 2000-2015

Updated information related to all active and planned oil storage terminals, major trunk pipelines and underground gas storage in the country, including operator and equity details

Key mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, private equity and initial public offerings in the country's midstream oil and gas industry, where available

Latest developments and awarded contracts related to midstream oil and gas industry in the country

Key Topics Covered:

1 Tables Figures

2 Introduction

3 Bulgaria Energy Sector

4 Bulgaria Oil Storage Industry

5 Bulgaria Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry

6 Bulgaria Underground Gas Storage Industry

7 Recent Contracts

8 Recent Developments

9 Appendix

