Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2017) - ParcelPal Technology (CSE: PKG) (FSE: PT0) (OTC Pink: PTNYF) has exclusively partnered to delivery products for one of Canada's largest Medical marijuana dispensary chains. The new client currently has more than 15 locations across Canada, and is expected to have more than 100 dispensary locations by the end of 2017.

Through a desktop computer or smartphone application, ParcelPal enables consumers to simply click on the "add-to-cart" button to shop from partner businesses and have items delivered locally within an hour, through a fleet of crowd-sourced couriers.

As part of ongoing plans to integrate with businesses in multiple verticals, ParcelPal will be launching and beta testing their marketplace app where consumers will have the ability to order food, retail goods, marijuana and alcohol from one single source.

With full legalization pending, and a relatively unsophisticated and chaotic business space, ParcelPal believes the Cannabis industry will reward those dispensaries that can solidify their logistics and increase their online presence to reach patients.

Kelly Abbott, President, stated: "ParcelPal was founded on the principle of innovation. We are always striving for a better customer experience and seeking revenue streams that coincide with our business model. We believe entering into the Medical Marijuana market demonstrations this focus. We're very excited to begin working in this growing industry and to start setting the precedents for delivery standards to our partner's patients across Canada. This partnership is an impetus for expanding our operations across Canada."

Jason Moreau, CEO, added: "Our integration will help the clients who have mobility issues, have crippling social anxiety, or who are elderly. Additionally, many medical marijuana patients are in professions where they don't want to be seen going in and out of dispensaries."

The company recently raised $222,000 through the exercise of warrants that were attached to an earlier private placement that closed in December 2015. The shares are trading at $0.30, and with 28.2 million outstanding, the company is capitalized at $8.5 million.

