Northern Horizon Capital AS as the management company of Baltic Horizon Fund announces the change in legal address. The new legal address is Tornimäe 2, 10145 Tallinn, Estonia (same as previously announced business address). Other contact information will remain the same.



Additional information:



Tarmo Karotam Baltic Horizon Fund manager E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com www.baltichorizon.com



