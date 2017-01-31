Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Professional Indemnity and D&O Insurance in the UK Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020" report to their offering.

It provides key performance indicators such as written premium, penetration, density and claims during the review period (2011-2015).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the market, gives a comprehensive overview of market drivers, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape.

Information and insights into UK professional indemnity and D&O insurance, including:

The UK's professional indemnity and D&O insurance business growth prospects by segment and category

A comprehensive overview of the growth drivers

The detailed competitive landscape of the UK professional indemnity and D&O insurance market

The various distribution channels in the UK professional indemnity and D&O insurance market

Details of regulatory policy applicable to the UK professional indemnity and D&O insurance market

Key Highlights:

The professional indemnity insurance gross written premium grew at a review-period CAGR of 4.5%.

A large number of compulsory classes of professional indemnity insurance offer insurers a potential growth market, and are expected to drive growth over the forecast period.

The UK professional indemnity insurance category is consolidated, with the five leading insurers accounting for 54.4% of the gross written premium in 2015.

The increase in the number of registered companies offers a large potential client base.

Uncertainty surrounding Brexit will encourage professionals to take out indemnity insurance against legal and business risk arising during the transition process.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

3 Market Analysis

4 Competitive Landscape

5 News and Deals

6 Regulation and Compliance

7 Economic Backdrop

8 Company Profiles

9 Statistics

10 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

AIG

Hiscox

QBE

Royal Sun Alliance

HCC

CNA

Zurich

Travelers

Markel

XL

