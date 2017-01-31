IR Emitter and Receiver Market Growing at a CAGR of 10.42% During 2017 to 2021

PUNE, India, January 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The IR emitter and receiver market was dominated by APAC, which will retain its position as the major revenue contributor during the forecast period. The analysts forecast global IR emitter and receiver market to grow at a CAGR of 10.42% during 2017-2021.

Browse 33 Exhibits, 4 Major Company Profiles, spread across 79 pages available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/822351-global-ir-emitter-and-receiver-market-2017-2021.html.

The global IR emitter and receiver market analyst says the latest trend gaining momentum in the market is integration of IR cores in smartphones. Due to the trend of sensor miniaturization and cost reduction, IR sensors are being integrated into smartphones. The miniaturization of sensors by reduction of the sensor die has reduced cost. This cost minimization along with wafer-level packaging techniques, 3D integration, and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) will help integrate these IR cores into smartphones.

The following companies are the key players in the global IR emitter and receiver market: FLIR Systems, Murata Manufacturing, Honeywell, and Excelitas Technologies. Other Prominent Vendors in the market are: DRS Technologies, Hamamatsu Photonics, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors, Sofradir, Texas Instruments, VIGO Systems, and Vishay Intertechnology. Order a copy of Global IR Emitter and Receiver Market 2017-2021 research report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=822351.

According to the IR emitter and receiver market report, one of the major drivers for this market is increase in number of connected devices through IoT. The IoT is an emerging trend and is becoming an essential tool in product development. The IoT acts as a bridge between the physical and the virtual world by linking objects, information, and data and provides seamless connectivity. IoT is becoming the new and large market for a number of sectors, especially in the commercial sector. The number of connected devices is expected to reach 30 billion units by 2020.

The global IR emitter and receiver market is witnessing an increase in the development of uncooled IR sensors with pixels less than 100x100, at the affordable process to capture the larger market share. Vendors are coming up with equipment that will help in better product differentiation compared to their counterparts.

Global IR Emitter and Receiver Market 2017-2021, have been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Related Reports:

Global Military Electro-optica l and Infrared Systems Market 2016-2020

Global Infrared Thermography Marke t 2016-2020

Global Passive Infrared Motion Sensor Market 2016-2020

Explore more reports on Semiconductor and Electronics at http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/semiconductor-and-electronics/.

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.



Contact:

Ritesh Tiwari

2nd Floor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411013.

Maharashtra, India.

+ 1 888 391 5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml