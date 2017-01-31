Regulatory News:

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI):

Following the previous press release of December 8 2016, NBV Investments Inc. ("NBVI"), a subsidiary of Austin Nichols Co. Incorporated (d/b/a Pernod Ricard North America) and an affiliate of New York-based Pernod Ricard USA, LLC, announces today the signing and completion of the acquisition of a majority share of Smooth Ambler, the award-winning West-Virginia based distiller and producer of Smooth Ambler Contradiction Bourbon, Old Scout Single Barrel Bourbon and other high-end spirits.

About Smooth Ambler Spirits Co.,

Founded in 2009, Smooth Ambler Spirits Co. set out to produce fine artisan spirits by combining patient Appalachian know-how with the finest of American ingredients.

Located in the rural Greenbrier Valley of West Virginia, Smooth Ambler produces world-class spirits with state-of-the-art distillery equipment in conjunction with the natural resources of the region; high-valley mountain air, crisp, clean water, ideal temperature variations, and friendly folks. Complementing its exceptional line of WV-made Appalachian Spirits is that of their Artisan Merchant Bottled products. From time to time in the Smooth Ambler team's travels they come across great spirits not of their making, but of their liking that might not otherwise be brought to market. In homage to the centuries-old Scotch Irish practice of independent bottling, Smooth Ambler takes these exceptional products under their care and once in West Virginia, they are further cultivated and then bottled faithfully and honestly. The finest in Appalachian Whiskey Spirits, Smooth Ambler is "The Spirit of WV"!

About NBV Investments Inc.

NBV Investments Inc. is a New York-based company whose aim is to invest and develop emerging brands in the US spirits and wine industry while preserving the entrepreneurial spirit and authentic brand story of its founders. The company is a subsidiary of Austin Nichols Co., Incorporated and an affiliate of Pernod Ricard USA LLC.

About Austin, Nichols Co. Inc.

Austin, Nichols Co. Incorporated (d/b/a Pernod Ricard North America), is a Delaware-based holding company that is part of the Pernod Ricard family of companies.

About Pernod Ricard USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA.

The company's leading spirits and wines include such prestigious brands as Absolut® Vodka, Chivas Regal® Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson® Irish Whiskey, Malibu®, Kahlúa® Liqueur, Beefeater® Gin, Seagram's Extra Dry Gin®, Martell® Cognac, Hiram Walker® Liqueurs, Pernod®, Ricard® and Avión™ Tequila; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek®, Kenwood® Vineyards and Brancott Estate®; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët® Champagne, G.H. Mumm™ Champagne and Mumm Napa® sparkling wines.

Pernod Ricard USA is based in New York, New York, and has roughly 850 employees across the country. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active campaign to promote responsible drinking. For more information on this, please visit: www.responsibility.org

