Wix.com Takes Super Bowl LI By Storm

DisruptiveWorld Campaign Director's Cut is Live

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Wix.com (Nasdaq: WIX) has released their Super Bowl LI 120-second short film featuring action superstars Gal Gadot and Jason Statham. Directed by Louis Leterrier, the first short for the DisruptiveWorld campaign was released via Facebook Live and YouTube Live on Tuesday, January 17. On Saturday, January 28 a second short was shared directly via Wix's social media channels.

Video - https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fm0niWTJRDs&feature=youtu.be

Watch the Director's Cut here:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fm0niWTJRDs&feature=youtu.be

"The response to our two-week long social campaign before the big game has been overwhelming," said Omer Shai, CMO at Wix.com. "This campaign has been a thrill from the start and the energy that we put into the production has delighted viewers around the world. Disruption has never been such a blast and our message that our customers are the real heroes came through loud and clear. We were able to create a powerful narrative while keeping it fun and entertaining. I'm so proud of the team at Wix for making this big idea come to life."

The campaign includes short spots and multi-channel marketing and engagement opportunities that will continue through game day. Highlights to date have included interactive social using 360° images, engaging Facebook Live broadcasts promoting the We're All Like Felix Giveaway and video-calls with the lucky winners of the activity.

"It was great fun to reunite with Louis Leterrier, who I had the pleasure of working with on the Transporter films, and to team up with the incredible Gal Gadot," commented Jason Statham.

Gal Gadot added, "I had so much fun working on the action-packed campaign that the Wix team created. It's also a creative way to show their users how to carry on in a disruptive world. It was an honor to work with Louis and Jason who were natural fits to team up in the destruction."

The ad will air during the fourth quarter of the broadcast of Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas. The broadcast will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

About Wix.com

Wix.com is a leading cloud-based web development platform with more than 99 million registered users worldwide. Wix was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, professionals and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. Wix ADI, the Wix Editor and a highly curated App Market enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Be'er Sheva, San Francisco, New York, Miami, Berlin, Vilnius and Dnepropetrovsk.

