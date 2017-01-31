According to the latest procurement intelligence report from Technavio, the global contact center outsourcing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% over the next five years due to the focus on customer-centric business strategies.

The research report titled 'Global Contact Center Outsourcing: Procurement Intelligence Report 2017-2021 provides an in-depth analysis of category spend, best procurement practices and cost saving opportunities, aimed at helping organizations achieve superior business performance. The report also provides insights on pricing, supplier positioning, and top companies, enabling sourcing professionals to improve their competitive advantage through procurement excellence.

"With the increasing adoption of the customer-centric business approach, organizations not only need to earn better revenue but also need to retain customers for long periods of time," says lead Technavio procurement expert, Angad Singh for category spend intelligence. "Moreover, third-party contact centers manage customers efficiently due to which the organizations heavily depend on them," adds Angad.

Cost saving opportunities in the contact center outsourcing market

Several organizations have been looking to enhance the ROI from their category spend. Hence, their focus has shifted toward realizing more value benefits (from achieving cost-savings).

Technavio procurement experts have segmented the cost saving opportunities in the contact center outsourcing market into the following value-enhancement opportunities:

Adoption of technology

Supplier Competition

Adoption of negotiation strategies

Optimization of procurement practices

Bundling of services

Adoption of Technology Saving Aspects

To reduce customer dissatisfaction and agent effort, IVR and self-service tools need to be incorporated.

Adoption of cloud-based contact center services that offers easy information storage and retrieval as well as agent mobility is one of the technology saving aspects. Customer management complexities can be reduced by implementing channel integration and offering omnichannel solutions.

Supplier Competition

Implement competitive bidding for industry-specific solutions, digital channels, price discounts, negotiation on value-added services, and customized services.

Bundling of Services Saving Aspects

One of the most opportunistic strategic cost saving levers in the global contact center outsourcing market is the bundled value-adds like customer analytics, workforce management, and automation.

