DRYS Stock Jumps 40% on the Back of Equity InvestmentDryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS) was dead in the water, so to speak, or at least seemed so just a short week ago when news broke about the company's alleged misleading of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).But this Tuesday, DRYS stock was able to rally by more than 32% in active pre-market trading, soaring as high as 42% in the early morning after the company announced an equity.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...