Number of Outstanding Shares in Elekta AB

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The total number of shares in Elekta as of January 31, 2017, amounts to 382,829,435 divided between 14,250,000 A-shares and 368,579,435 B-shares.

The increase of 388 new B-shares is attributable to the conversion of shares within the framework of the 2012/17 convertible bond.

One A-share entitles the holder to ten votes and one B-share to one vote.

This is information that Elekta AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act The information was submitted for publication at 18:00 CET on January 31, 2017.

About Elekta

Elekta is a human care company pioneering significant innovations and clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders. The company develops sophisticated, state-of-the-art tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. Stretching the boundaries of science and technology, providing intelligent and resource-efficient solutions that offer confidence to both health care providers and patients, Elekta aims to improve, prolong and even save patient lives.



Today, Elekta solutions in oncology and neurosurgery are used in over 6,000 hospitals worldwide. Elekta employs around 3,600 employees globally. The corporate headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. Website: www.elekta.com.

