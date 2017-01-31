Global Lottery Market Report 2017-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Lottery Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global lottery market to grow at a CAGR of 9.44% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global lottery market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of tickets and games. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The lottery market globally has started taking advantage of the growing opportunity by allowing it to expand demographically. The traditional lotteries are being gradually replaced by other technologically advanced modes such as the use of mobile apps in order to sell the digitized versions of the lottery tickets.



Further, the report states that one of the major challenges faced by vendors in the lottery market is jackpot fatigue. The lottery is a game of chance and consumers know that they have limited chances of winning a jackpot. With the improvement of lifestyle and rise in average household income globally, lottery consumers demand higher prize money year after year. Vendors in the lottery market in the country are faced with the challenge of increasing the jackpot amount every year, without compromising on the advertising costs and ultimately the share which is directed to community services.

Also in US, since the lottery is strictly governed by federal and state government authorities, state lotteries find it difficult to increase the jackpot amount every year without substantially increasing lottery ticket sales or by cutting down the share of lottery revenue directed to public funds. Consumers lose interest in buying lottery tickets if the jackpot amount is the same or has a nominal increase from the previous year's amount.



Key vendors



Camelot

China Welfare Lottery

Francaise des Jeux

International Game Technology

Hong Kong Jockey Club

INTRALOT

Scientific Games

Other prominent vendors



Amaya Gaming

American Games

Carmanah Signs

China lotsynergy

lotsynergy Gidani

Jumbo Interactive

Lottoyard

Lotto NZ

Magnum

MDJS

Neo Games

Novomatic

Singapore Pools

Sports Toto Malaysia

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by type



Part 07: Market segmentation by platform



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Key leading countries



Part 10: Market drivers



Part 11: Impact of drivers



Part 12: Market challenges



Part 13: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 14: Market trends



Part 15: Vendor landscape



Part 16: Appendix



