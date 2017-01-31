Research and Markets - U.S. E-Liquid Market - Poised to Grow Over $4.77 Billion by 2025 with Altria Group, DuraSmoke, EC Blend, Green Smoke & Hot Vapes Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The U.S. is the largest revenue generating market for e-cigarettes and vaporizers globally and the exponential market growth has brought about a surge in the demand for e-liquid in the country. While new consortiums and alliances are being formed to either promote or bring down the growing popularity of e-liquids, an increasing number of convenience stores and online retailers are enhancing their e-liquid product offerings. As a result of increasing competition and growing consumer demand for different e-liquid flavors, the U.S. e-liquid market is poised to grow over $4.77 billion by 2025 at a double digit CAGR from 2015 to 2025.

The report includes a thorough analysis of the push and pull forces influencing the widespread adoption of e-liquids in the U.S. Moreover, special emphasis has been laid on current and future opportunities, prevalent distribution channels and impediments to successful growth of the market. Furthermore, considering the dependency of the market growth on the legal and regulatory framework and government initiatives, the report at each step has considered the effect of these factors.

Companies Mentioned:

Altria Group, Inc.

Ballantyne Brands , llc

, llc Clearette Electronic Cigarette Co.

DuraSmoke

E-liquid Brands

EC Blend

Electronic Cigarettes International Group

Eversmoke

FIN Branding Group

Fire Brand

Fontem Ventures

Green Smoke

Halocigs

Hot Vapes

Imperial Tobacco Group PLC

International Vapor Group, Inc. (IVG)

J Vapes E-liquid

Johnson Creek Enterprise

Mad Vapes

Mark Ten

(10+ Others)



Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology, Scope, and Coverage



2 Market Dynamics



3 Competitive Insights



4 Regulatory Compliance and Guidelines



5 The U.S. E-Liquid Market Size Estimation & Forecast



6 The U.S. E-liquid Market Penetration, by Distribution Channel



7 Key Company Profile



