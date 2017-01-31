AGRA, INDIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/17 -- Located in enchanting Agra, home to the magnificent Taj Mahal, one of the Seven Wonders of the World, the Courtyard Marriott Agra on Jan. 20 commemorated its second anniversary with a celebration worthy of the record books.

In honor of the occasion, the luxury hotel in Agra baked a 50-foot birthday cake weighing 100 kilograms (200 pounds), breaking the record the property set last year to celebrate its first anniversary. Led by Executive Chef Vivek Kalia, the innovative culinary team at the Courtyard Marriott Agra baked the exclusive cake in the shape of the number "two" to mark the hotel's second anniversary in the historic city, adorning it with edible print and photos depicting the hotel's two years of achievements.

General Manager Abhishek Sahai spoke enthusiastically about the hotel's second anniversary.

"Over the last two years, the Courtyard by Marriott Agra has become a preferred getaway destination, offering Indian hospitality with a global flair. We are extremely excited about celebrating the hotel's second anniversary today.

"We would like to thank all of you to make our journey a memorable one," he continued. "We will continue to provide our guests with the best Marriott service; the third year of this hotel's operations will be even more exciting, as the best is yet to come!"

In addition to the record-setting cake, the hotel near Taj Mahal Agra India marked the occasion with several food and beverage promotions: Stylish Momo Café, which features one of the destination's largest buffets and delectable à la carte options, offered a "Buy Two, Get Two" special, while the sophisticated Onyx Bar offered an exclusive "By Two, Get One" special on its premium whiskeys and exotic beverages. Dining options at the Courtyard by Marriott Agra also include the new Anise restaurant, whose open-air fine dining experience features a delightful selection of signature Indian kebabs, curries and pilafs. The restaurant features a warm, welcoming atmosphere accented by lush landscaping, a soothing water fountain and charming fire pits.

About the Courtyard Marriott Agra

Guests are invited to experience five-star elegance at the Courtyard Marriott Agra. This new property is conveniently located near the iconic Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and other renowned attractions and offers ideal accommodations in Agra for a productive business trip or relaxing getaway. The Courtyard Marriott Agra features some of the destination's most spacious rooms and suites, as well as upscale amenities including sleek marble bathrooms, plush robes and slippers, luxury bedding, high-speed Internet and flat-screen TVs. Guests are invited to stay fit in the fully-equipped gym, unwind at the tranquil outdoor pool or experience pampered bliss at Unora Spa; when hunger strikes, four on-site dining options offer a diverse variety of cuisine, from upscale Indian fare to café favorites. Meeting and event planners will appreciate the hotel's 23,315 square feet of flexible meeting space and expansive lawn that provides a stunning backdrop for alfresco events, while indoor venues are as versatile as they are elegant. Visit the Courtyard Marriott Agra and experience an unforgettable setting for an inspiring stay.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3104352



Courtyard Marriott Agra

Taj Nagri, Phase II

Fatehabad Road

Agra, 282001 India

91-562-662-7777

http://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/agrcy-courtyard-agra/



