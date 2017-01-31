sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,406 Euro		-0,003
-0,73 %
WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 Ticker-Symbol: 0PD 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
31.01.2017 | 18:17
PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire
London, January 31

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:31 January 2017
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):45,794
Highest price paid per share (pence):35.00p
Lowest price paid per share (pence):34.50p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):34.6757p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,434,920,976 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,434,920,976 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

31 JANUARY 2017

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
30933509:14:44London Stock Exchange
10243509:33:08London Stock Exchange
25023509:35:36London Stock Exchange
338234.7510:36:19London Stock Exchange
25934.7510:36:42London Stock Exchange
324034.7512:20:47London Stock Exchange
19934.7512:46:11London Stock Exchange
286034.7513:49:06London Stock Exchange
162934.7513:55:24London Stock Exchange
126034.7514:06:50London Stock Exchange
327134.7514:30:27London Stock Exchange
284734.7514:48:17London Stock Exchange
643034.515:40:17London Stock Exchange
40634.515:41:00London Stock Exchange
273634.515:41:15London Stock Exchange
30334.516:17:10London Stock Exchange
330334.516:17:10London Stock Exchange
344534.516:29:01London Stock Exchange
360534.516:29:01London Stock Exchange

-ENDS-


