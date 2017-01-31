Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 31 January 2017 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 45,794 Highest price paid per share (pence): 35.00p Lowest price paid per share (pence): 34.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 34.6757p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,434,920,976 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,434,920,976 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

31 JANUARY 2017

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 3093 35 09:14:44 London Stock Exchange 1024 35 09:33:08 London Stock Exchange 2502 35 09:35:36 London Stock Exchange 3382 34.75 10:36:19 London Stock Exchange 259 34.75 10:36:42 London Stock Exchange 3240 34.75 12:20:47 London Stock Exchange 199 34.75 12:46:11 London Stock Exchange 2860 34.75 13:49:06 London Stock Exchange 1629 34.75 13:55:24 London Stock Exchange 1260 34.75 14:06:50 London Stock Exchange 3271 34.75 14:30:27 London Stock Exchange 2847 34.75 14:48:17 London Stock Exchange 6430 34.5 15:40:17 London Stock Exchange 406 34.5 15:41:00 London Stock Exchange 2736 34.5 15:41:15 London Stock Exchange 303 34.5 16:17:10 London Stock Exchange 3303 34.5 16:17:10 London Stock Exchange 3445 34.5 16:29:01 London Stock Exchange 3605 34.5 16:29:01 London Stock Exchange

