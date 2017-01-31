ASHBURN, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/17 -- Current Salon & Color Bar is excited to announce its new location in One Loudoun, coming this summer! The full-service salon will be located at 44714 Brimfield Drive, across from the new Barnes & Noble.

Current Salon opened its doors in May of 2012 and quickly attracted a large following in Loudoun County, and has been consistently recognized as one of the top hair salons in Northern Virginia. Its award-winning stylists specialize in contemporary and traditional cuts, styling, conditioning and color treatments, waxing, threading and bridal and makeup services.

"We've made a commitment to building the very best team of stylists in Northern Virginia, and the demand for our services has grown exponentially since opening," said Ryan Mallard, Co-Owner and Managing Director. "This new location doubles our current salon space, allowing us to grow our team and expand our service offerings."

The new space will feature a larger color bar, more styling stations and a private room for bridal parties and other groups. Additionally, multiple treatment rooms and the added space will allow for the expansion into other services, including hair extensions, permanent makeup, and more specifically, microblading.

"We're excited to also be able to expand our in-salon educational program for our team," said Nese Altas, Co-Owner and Lead Stylist. Current Salon has maintained a strong commitment to staying on the cutting-edge of hair trends, frequently hosting leading industry educators to teach the latest cutting and styling techniques to their staff.

One Loudoun offers a number of benefits that align with Current Salon's goal to provide the very best experience to its clients and staff. In addition to being easily accessible from Loudoun County Parkway, Route 7, Route 28, and the Dulles toll road, Mallard is most excited about the energy the new space will bring. "We recognize that One Loudoun is the hottest place to be, and it mirrors the energy we strive for in our salon. We can't wait for our clients and staff to experience the new space, just steps from incredible shopping, dining and entertainment."

ABOUT CURRENT SALON & COLOR BAR:

Current Salon & Color Bar remains committed to providing exceptional service and to assembling a team of the very best talent Northern Virginia has to offer. Since opening its doors in 2012, the salon has been consistently recognized as one of the top hair salons in the Washington, DC metro area. Its team of award-winning stylists offer contemporary and traditional cuts, styling, conditioning and color treatments, waxing, threading, and makeup and bridal services. To learn more or to schedule an appointment, visit http://www.currentbynese.com or call 703-724-9444.

