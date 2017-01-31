Change of Number of Shares and Votes in East Capital Explorer

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with the decision at the Extraordinary General Meeting on 23 January 2017, concerning cancellation of own shares and to carry out a bonus issue without issuing new shares, 2,500,000 shares have been cancelled.

Following the cancellation, the number of outstanding shares and votes in East Capital Explorer AB, per 31 January 2017, amounts to 25,661,563. The Company holds 158,979 own shares corresponding to 0.62 percent of the total number of outstanding shares and votes in the Company.

About East Capital Explorer

East Capital Explorer AB (publ) is a Swedish investment company, offering unique investment opportunities in Eastern Europe, where the Baltic countries represent the company's largest investment region. The company primarily invests in unlisted assets within the private equity and real estate segments. East Capital Explorer's main investment theme is domestic growth and the company targets fast growing sectors such as Retail and Consumer goods, Financials and Real Estate. East Capital Explorer is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap.

Listing: Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap - Ticker: ECEX - ISIN: SE0002158568 -

Reuters: ECEX.ST - Bloomberg: ECEX SS Equity

This information is disclosed in accordance with the Financial Instruments Trading Act. It was released for publication at 18:15 CET on 31 January 2017.

