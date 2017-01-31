Subscriber Data Management Market Worth 4.44 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, January 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Subscriber Data Management Market by Solution (Policy Management, Subscriber Data Federation, Identity Management, and User Data Repository), Network Type, Application Type, Organization Size, Deployment Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, the SDM Market size is estimated to grow from USD 1.97 Billion in 2016 to USD 4.44 Billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.6% during the forecast period.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 66 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 168 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Subscriber Data Management Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/subscriber-data-management-market-8545829.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The key forces driving the SDM Market include increasing subscriber demand for Long-Term Evolution (LTE) & Voice over LTE (VoLTE), movement of Telco's towards Network Function Virtualization (NFV), deployment of Internet Protocol Multimedia Subsystem (IMS), need to reduce Operational Expenditure (OpEx), and enable cross-network consolidation. Moreover, with the subsequent increase in the adoption rate of cloud SDM, the SDM Market is expected to gain major traction during the forecast period.

Ask for PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=8545829

Policy management solution is expected to have the largest market share in 2016

The policy management solution is an important part of the SDM ecosystem. Policy management gives network independence, provides a repository of subscriber profiles, and rules for carrying subscribers & applications together. Subscriber-centric policy management permits the service providers to adjust to the distribution of network resources according to the subscriber's payment. Hence, it focuses on the right size of resource allocation with the right size of pricing for networks. This helps improve business models with premium quality of IT services with proper management from service providers.

Subscriber data management application type in voice over IP and video over IP segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

The Voice over IP (VoIP) and video over IP segment among the SDM application types is expected to grow at the highest rate in the SDM Market during the forecast period. VoIP is a process for converting analog audio signals into digital data that can be transmitted over the internet. It is an innovative technology that has taken the voice message to a new level. Video over IP is also known as networked video; it is about sending uncompressed audio and video information over standard IP mediums. The emergence of 4G LTE has given a push to the VoIP and video over IP industry. Moreover, the arrival of 5G is expected to expand this segment further and will enable SDM application in this segment to grow at the fastest rate.

Subscriber data management application type in voice over IP and video over IP segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share and dominate the SDM Market from 2016 to 2021, owing to the early adoption of new & emerging technologies, and the presence of large number of players in this region. North America leads the world for LTE; moreover, VoLTE adoption and increasing cloud-based monetization solutions are the major drivers for SDM growth in this region.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is in the initial growth phase; however, it is the fastest growing region for the global SDM market. The key reason for the high growth rate in APAC is the enormous population of this region, which has led to an extensive pool of subscriber base for the telecom companies.

The major vendors in Subscriber Data Management (SDM) Market are Ericsson (Kista, Stockholm), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company (California, U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (Shenzhen, China), Nokia Corporation (Espoo, Finland), Oracle Corporation (California, U.S.), Amdocs Inc. (Missouri, U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (California, U.S.), Computaris International Ltd. (Essex, U.K.), Openwave Mobility, Inc. (California, U.S.), Procera Networks, Inc. (California, U.S.), Redknee Solutions, Inc. (Ontario, Canada), and ZTE Corporation (Shenzhen, China).

Inquiry before Buying @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=8545829

Browse Related Reports

Telecom Cloud Billing Market by Type of Billing (Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid, Interconnect), Cloud Platform, Deployment, End User, Service, Rate of Charging Mode, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/telecom-cloud-billing-market-163676005.html

Mobile Money Market by Transaction Mode (NFC/Smartcard, SMS, Mobile Apps), Nature of Payment (Person to Person, Person to Business, Business to Person, and Business to Business), Location, Type of Purchase, Industry & Region - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/mobile-remittance-money-mcommerce-market-577.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets

701 Pike Street,

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com





Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/telecom-it

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets