Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "FSU Countries LNG Infrastructure and Investment Outlook to 2022" report to their offering.

FSU Countries LNG report provides complete details of planned projects, capacity outlook by country, investments and current status of upcoming terminals along with analysis of the regional LNG outlook to 2022.

The comprehensive report allows users to understand the current scenario of business development and investment prospects in countries across FSU Countries LNG industry. By comparing the project costs with peer projects and analyzing the trends in development of planned projects, readers will be able to design their strategies of operating/expanding in FSU Countries LNG markets.

The report also provides details of market value and volume, which can be compared on a global and regional level, enabling clients to understand the scope of FSU Countries LNG market on global front and portrait the outlook in current dynamic market conditions.

Latest industry developments and their impact on existing players is also analyzed in the research work. Data and analysis is presented in the most user friendly format to gain quick insights and better understanding.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Market Volumes and Value

2.1 FSU Countries LNG Market Value Outlook, 2015-2022

2.2 FSU Countries LNG Exports Forecast, 2007-2022

2.3 FSU Countries LNG Imports Forecast, 2007-2022

3 FSU Countries LNG Capital Expenditure Outlook

3.1 FSU Countries Liquefaction Capex Forecast, 2016-2022

3.2 FSU Countries Regasification Capex Forecast, 2016-2022

4 FSU Countries LNG Investment Details of Planned Projects

4.1.1 FSU Countries Planned LNG Terminals- Capex Details

4.1.2 FSU Countries Stalled/ On-Hold LNG Terminals- Capex Details

4.1.3 FSU Countries Proposed LNG Terminals- Capex Details

4.1.4 FSU Countries Concept Phase LNG Terminals- Capex Details

5 FSU Countries Liquefaction Capacity Outlook to 2022

5.1 FSU Countries Liquefaction Capacity Outlook by Country, 2007-2022

5.2 FSU Countries Regasification Capacity Outlook by Country, 2007-2022

6 Capacity Additions through Terminal Expansions

6.1 FSU Countries Liquefaction Capacity Expansion Projects and Capacity Addition Details

6.2 FSU Countries Regasification Capacity Expansion Projects and Capacity Addition Details

7 Latest News Landscape

8 Appendix

