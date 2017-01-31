Regulatory News:

Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB):

Date Time

Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 10:00am

(Paris time CET)

Maurice Lévy

Chairman CEO

Jean-Michel Etienne

Executive Vice President Group CFO

Conference Call

Confirmation Code English: 8243429 Confirmation Code French: 9869385

France: + 33 (0)1 76 77 22 57

UK: + 44 (0)330 336 9411

USA: + 1 719 325 2226

Video Webcast

The video conference and the slides of the presentation will be available online on Publicis Groupe's website and on the following link:

http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/wtpgk2mb/lan/en

The audio replay will be available for 1 month by dialing:

Replay Passcode English: 8243429 Replay Passcode French: 9869385

France: + 33 (0) 1 70 48 00 94

UK: 44 (0) 207 984 7568

USA: 1 719 457 0820

Contacts:

Publicis Groupe