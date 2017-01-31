

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Senate Democrats boycotted a committee meeting on two of President Donald Trump's controversial Cabinet nominees, delaying the confirmation votes.



Democrats refused to participate in the hearing in the Senate Finance Committee, which had been scheduled to vote on Congressman Tom Price's, R-Ga., nomination as Health And Human Services Secretary and Steve Mnuchin's nomination as Treasury Secretary.



At least one Democrat must be present for the committee to vote, forcing Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, to reschedule the votes.



The Democrats accused both Price and Mnuchin of making misleading statements and holding back important information about their backgrounds.



'I asked Congressman Price directly if he got an exclusive discount on stock in an Australian biomedical firm, and he said no,' said Senator Ron Wyden, D-Ore., the committee's top Democrat. 'From the committee's investigation to company documents to the company officials' own words, the evidence tells a different story. It looks more and more like Congressman Price got special access to a special deal.'



'Mr. Mnuchin denied that OneWest Bank under his leadership engaged in robo-signing foreclosure documents, but that is indisputably false,' he added. 'Court documents and testimony show that OneWest employees processed hundreds of documents a week, spending only seconds on each, and they routinely did so without verifying their contents. What OneWest did is the textbook definition of shady robo-signing practices.'



Wyden said Democrats believe the committee should not move forward with Price and Mnuchin's nominations until questions are answered.



Hatch lashed out at the Democrats for the maneuver, accusing his colleagues from the other side of the aisle of 'acting like idiots.'



'This is the most pathetic thing I've seen in my whole time in the United States Senate,' Hatch said. 'They ought to be embarrassed.'



Hatch argued that the Democrats were only seeking to block Price and Mnuchin's nominations due to their opposition to Trump.



