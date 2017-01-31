Publicis Groupe: Publicis Groupe Q4 & FY2016: Connection Details

INVITATION
PUBLICIS GROUPE
Q4 Revenue & Full Year 2016 Results
Date & Time
Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 10:00am
(Paris time - CET)
Maurice Lévy
Chairman & CEO
Jean-Michel Etienne
Executive Vice President & Group CFO
Conference Call
Confirmation Code English: 8243429 / Confirmation Code French: 9869385
France: + 33 (0)1 76 77 22 57 UK: + 44 (0)330 336 9411 USA: + 1 719 325 2226
Video Webcast
The video conference and the slides of the presentation will be available online on Publicis Groupe's website and on the following link:
http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/wtpgk2mb/lan/en
The audio replay will be available for 1 month by dialing:
Replay Passcode English: 8243429 / Replay Passcode French: 9869385 France:+ 33(0)170480094
UK: + 44 (0) 207 984 7568
USA: + 1 719 457 0820
