Publicis Groupe: Publicis Groupe Q4 & FY2016: Connection Details

INVITATION

PUBLICIS GROUPE
Q4 Revenue & Full Year 2016 Results

Date & Time

Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 10:00am

(Paris time - CET)

Maurice Lévy

Chairman & CEO

Jean-Michel Etienne

Executive Vice President & Group CFO

Conference Call

Confirmation Code English: 8243429 / Confirmation Code French: 9869385

France: + 33 (0)1 76 77 22 57 UK: + 44 (0)330 336 9411 USA: + 1 719 325 2226

Video Webcast

The video conference and the slides of the presentation will be available online on Publicis Groupe's website and on the following link:

http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/wtpgk2mb/lan/en

The audio replay will be available for 1 month by dialing:
Replay Passcode English: 8243429 / Replay Passcode French: 9869385 France:+ 33(0)170480094
UK: + 44 (0) 207 984 7568
USA: + 1 719 457 0820



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Publicis Groupe via Globenewswire

