Elsevier Care Planning Wins 2017 KLAS Category Leader Award

PHILADELPHIA, January 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global evidence-based solution recognized in Clinical Decision Support - Care Plans category

Elsevier, a world-leading provider of scientific, technical and medical information products and services, announced today Elsevier Care Planning was named a 2017 Category Leader for the "Clinical Decision Support - Care Plans" category, as determined by KLAS, the research firm which specializes in monitoring and reporting the performance of healthcare vendors.

A Category Leader designation identifies top-rated vendor products for a market segment in the 2017 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report. Elsevier Care Planning placed at the top of the category with an overall score of 87.2, a 6.3 percent increase over last year.

"We are proud to be recognized by KLAS with a Category Leader designation for Care Planning," said Dr. John Danaher, President, Clinical Solutions, Elsevier. "This award validates Elsevier's commitment to delivering high quality evidence based content to clinicians at the point of care. We are proud of the work we have done in collaboration with our customers to advance the practice of interprofessional care teams in support of exceptional patient care."

Elsevier Care Planning brings evidence-based content to the point of care, helping to promote patient centered standardize care, and reduce variability across the continuum. Integrated into the provider's EHR to streamline the clinical workflow and promote consistency of care across the care continuum, Care Planning has helped Elsevier customers meet safety and quality measures, regulatory requirements, as well as Magnet designation.

KLAS works with the executives, managers, and professionals from over 4500 hospitals and over 2500 clinics, gathering data to measure vendor performance. Through reports on software, professional services, and medical equipment vendors, KLAS provides an informative view of vendor performance in the healthcare industry.

Elsevier will recognize its Care Planning customers with a reception on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 7:30 PM, B Resort, 1905 Hotel Plaza Blvd., Grand Ballroom at HIMSS17 in Orlando, Fla. The KLAS Awards Reception for winners also will be held at HIMSS17 on Sunday, Feb. 19.

For a full copy of the most recent KLAS report, please consult www.klasresearch.com/resources/reports

About KLAS

KLAS is a research firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by enabling providers to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and our reports, visit www.KLASresearch.com

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a world-leading provider of information solutions that enhance the performance of science, health, and technology professionals, empowering them to make better decisions, deliver better care, and sometimes make groundbreaking discoveries that advance the boundaries of knowledge and human progress. Elsevier provides web-based, digital solutions - among them ScienceDirect, Scopus, Research Intelligenceand ClinicalKey - and publishes over 2,500 journals, including The Lancet and Cell, and more than 35,000 book titles, including a number of iconic reference works. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a world-leading provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries.www.elsevier.com

Media contact

Christopher Capot

Director, Corporate Relations, Elsevier

+1 917 704 5174

c.capot@elsevier.com