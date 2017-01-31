

GB00B0W5NJ22



Ecovista PLC ('Ecovista' or 'the Company')



Audited Annual Results for the year ended 31 August 2016



Ecovista Plc, are delighted to report its audited annual results for the twelve months ended 31 August 2016.



Chairman's statement



I am pleased to present to you the financial statements for the shortened period to 31 August 2016.



Overview



The accounts for the 8 month period to 31 August 2016 showed a loss of £216,536, comparable to the loss for the 12 months ended 31 December 2015 of £115,871.



During the financial period, we have raised £1.06m in equity, showing the strong commitment of our investor group. This has strengthened our balance sheet and helped the completion of the property investments we targeted for this period increasing the NAV of the company to £1,756,561 for the period to 31 August 2016.



Currently we still have £200,000 Convertible loan notes outstanding which are due for repayment on 29 June 2018.



The board remains committed to continue to keep a tight rein on costs and low levels of leveraging.



Current operations



Cignella S.r.l.



The Cignella Estate (Cignella -- http://www.cignella.com/en/) is a Tuscany based holiday resort powered by state of the art Geo Thermic Systems. The resort is in southern Tuscany approximately 35 minutes south of Siena. The resort comprises 18 houses and apartments, of which 13 are currently let via web based and local holiday companies to tourists mostly from the UK and Germany. The remaining 5 properties are townhouses which are yet to be completed.



At present Ecovista owns 15% of the shares in Cignella SRL and has an option to buy the balance of the equity for €4m.



Cignella provides a high-end product offering and we believe this is the optimum space in this market. The current price point is attractive in comparison to local competition, while the quality of the product is above expectations of the typical tourist and is relatively easy to deliver.



Willow Cottages and Willside Ltd



Through our 100% owned subsidiaries we currently own two development opportunities; a cottage which has been rented out on an assured short tenancy and a car park site next to Stansted Airport. The group is pursuing a planning appeal for the cark park site and has just accepted an offer, subject to contract, for the cottage of £275,000.



100 Rye Street Ltd



In March 2016, the group purchased a large house in Bishops Stortford for £665,000 paid in cash. Planning has subsequently been granted to replace the existing building with a 4,500sq ft. property with an anticipated gross value of £1,350,000. Demolition of the existing building is complete and construction of the new building is expected to start in early spring 2017.



Outlook



The Group has continuous deal flow and is currently looking at a number of potential development sites in and around the London, Essex and Hertfordshire area.



The Group has numerous contacts with agents, developers, and interior designers. With the help of these experts in these types of projects we believe there is sustainable growth in this sector.



The Group's mode of operation is to buy property with potential for planning, obtain planning, then working with established local developers build out the project to maximise revenue.



Director Change



I would like to take opportunity to thank Mr Luca Tenuta for his service to the company and the board wish him all success in his future endeavours. The Company will be looking to strength the board in the near future.



Louise Stokely



Director



31 January 2017



Consolidated Income statement



For the period ended 31 August 2016



Unaudited



Period to Year to



August 2016 December 2015



Notes £ £ --------------------------------



TURNOVER 5 5,142 2,400



Cost of sales - - -------------------------- Gross profit 5,142 2,400



Administrative expenses (222,445) (94,501) -------------------------- Operating loss 6 (217,303) (92,101)



Financial income 12 7,411 -



Financial expense 15 (6,645) (23,770) -------------------------- Loss before tax (216,536) (115,871)



Taxation 7 - (254) -------------------------- Loss for the period (216,536) (116,125) --------------------------



Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent company



Basic loss per share (pence) 8 (0.006p) (0.011p)



There are no items of other comprehensive income.



The Company has elected to take the exemption under section 408 of the Companies Act 2006 not to present the Parent Company income statement. The loss for the Parent Company for the year was £188,197 (2015: £115,639).



Consolidated Statement of financial position at 31 August 2016



Group Company --------------------------- -------------------------- Unaudited restated



August 2016 December 2015 August 2016 December 2015



Notes £ £ £ £ ------------------------------------------------------------ Fixed assets



Goodwill 9 1,745 1,745 - -



Investment properties 10 1,165,000 500,000 - -



Investments in subsidiaries 11 - - 269,942 269,941



Investments 12 760,794 751,230 760,794 751,230 --------------------------- -------------------------- 1,927,539 1,252,975 1,030,736 1,021,171



Current assets



Debtors 13 72,124 40,535 931,308 267,930



Cash at bank and in hand 31,822 84,640 30,949 84,604 --------------------------- -------------------------- 103,946 125,175 962,257 352,534



Creditors: amounts falling due within one year 14 (119,104) (38,278) (51,787) (33,347) --------------------------- -------------------------- Net current assets (15,158) 86,897 910,470 319,187 --------------------------- -------------------------- Total assets less current liabilities 1,912,381 1,339,872 1,941,206 1,340,358



Creditors: amounts falling due after more than one year 15 (184,645) (178,000) (184,645) (178,000) --------------------------- -------------------------- 1,727,736 1,161,872 1,756,561 1,162,358 --------------------------- -------------------------- Capital and reserves



Called up share capital 16 163,190 151,730 163,190 151,730



Share premium account 2,343,045 1,572,105 2,343,045 1,572,105



Equity reserve 15 22,000 22,000 22,000 22,000



Profit and loss account (800,499) (583,963) (771,674) (583,477) --------------------------- -------------------------- Shareholders Funds 1,727,736 1,161,872 1,756,561 1,162,358 --------------------------- --------------------------



The financial statements were approved by the board of directors on 31 January 2017 and signed on its behalf.



Group statement of changes in equity For the period ended 31 August 2016



Unaudited Unaudited



Share Share Equity Unissued Retained capital premium reserve shares earnings Total



£ £ £ £ £ £ ---------------------------------------------------------------



1 January 2015 134,030 568,261 - 75,958 (467,838) 310,411



Total comprehensive income for the year - - - - (124,123) (124,123)



Issue of share capital 17,700 1,003,844 - (75,958) - 945,586



Issue of convertible loan - - 22,000 - - 22,000 --------------------------------------------------------------- 1 January 2016 151,730 1,572,105 22,000 - (591,961) 1,153,874



Total comprehensive income for the period - - - - (214,124) (214,124)



Issue of share capital 11,460 770,940 - - - 782,400 ---------------------------------------------------------------



31 August 2016 163,190 2,343,045 22,000 - (806,085) 1,722,150 ---------------------------------------------------------------



Company statement of changes in equity For the period ended 31 August 2016



restated



Share Share Equity Unissued Retained capital premium reserve shares earnings Total



£ £ £ £ £ £ ---------------------------------------------------------------



1 January 2015 134,030 568,261 - 75,958 (467,838) 310,411



Total comprehensive income for the year - - - - (91,869) (91,869)



Issue of share capital 17,700 1,003,844 - (75,958) - 945,586



Issue of convertible loan - - 22,000 - - 22,000 --------------------------------------------------------------- 1 January 2016 as previously stated 151,730 1,572,105 22,000 - (559,707) 1,186,128



Restatement (Note 22) - - - - (23,770) (23,770) --------------------------------------------------------------- 1 January 2016 -restated 151,730 1,572,105 22,000 - (583,477) 1,162,358



Total comprehensive income for the period - - - - (188,197) (188,197)



Issue of share capital 11,460 770,940 - - - 782,400 ---------------------------------------------------------------



31 August 2016 163,190 2,343,045 22,000 - (771,674) 1,756,561 ---------------------------------------------------------------



Group and Company Statement of cash flows For the period ended 31 August 2016



Group Company --------------------------- ------------------------ Unaudited



August 2016 December 2015 August December 2015 2016



£ £ £ £ ---------------------------------------------------- Operating activities



Loss for the year (216,536) (116,125) (188,197) (91,869)



Financial income (7,411) - (7,411) -



Finance cost 6,645 23,770 6,645 -



Other movements (2,153) - (2,153) -



Decrease / increase in debtors 8,411 (25,147) 2,371 (25,669)



Increase in creditors 27,806 15,130 12,690 15,130



Expenses settled in shares 110,000 - 110,000 - --------------------------- ------------------------ Net cash used in operating activities (73,238) (102,372) (66,055) (102,408) --------------------------- ------------------------



Investing activities



Acquisition of subsidiaries (Note 11) (665,000) (375,000) (1) (144,941)



Loans to subsidiaries - - (619,999) (230,059)



Loans issued (40,000) (635,000) (40,000) (635,000) --------------------------- ------------------------ Net cash used in investing activities (705,000) (1,010,000) (660,000) (1,010,000) --------------------------- ------------------------



Financing activities



Proceeds from issue of equity 752,000 1,048,497 752,000 1,048,497



Share issue costs (79,600) (102,911) (79,600) (102,911)



Proceed from loan notes issue - 200,000 - 200,000



Loan received 53,200 - - - --------------------------- ------------------------ Net cash generated by financing activities 725,600 1,145,586 672,400 1,145,586 --------------------------- ------------------------



Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (52,818) 33,178 (53,655) 33,178



Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 84,640 51,462 84,604 51,426 --------------------------- ------------------------ Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 31,822 84,640 30,949 84,604 --------------------------- ------------------------



The directors of Ecovista Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.



For further information please contact: Louise Stokely Tel: + 44 (0) 07702 576421



ISDX CORPORATE ADVISER: Alexander David Securities Limited David Scott -Corporate Finance James Dewhurst - Corporate Brokerage Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820 http://www.ad-securities.com 49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA



