sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 31.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 3224 ISIN: GG00B2QQPT96 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
31.01.2017 | 19:00
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BH Global Limited - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire
London, January 31

BH Global Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)

Transaction in Own Shares

31 January 2017

On 31 January 2017 the Company purchased the following amount of shares:

  • 5,000 ordinary shares of no par value in the value in the capital of the Company designated as Sterling shares ("Sterling Shares") at a price of GBP 12.7 per Sterling Share.

These shares will be held as treasury shares.

Following the above transactions of the relevant US Dollar and Sterling Shares, the total number of shares in issue in each share class of the Company will be as follows:

Total number of treasury shares held by the Company following the transactions described above Number of shares in issue less shares held in treasury following the transactions as described above
456,452 US Dollar Shares4,186,219 US Dollar Shares
2,044,737 Sterling Shares22,451,006 Sterling Shares

The number of votes each share in the Company is entitled to on a poll at any general meeting of the Company was published by the Company on 23 May 2008 and will not change as a result of the purchase. These are:

US Dollar Share 1

Sterling Share 1.97950

From 31 January 2017, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded to the nearest whole number) is 48,627,985.

Enquiries:

William Simmonds

JPMorgan Cazenove

Tel: 020 7588 2828

David Yovichic

Canaccord Genuity Limited

Tel: 0207 523 8361

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: 01481 745368


© 2017 PR Newswire