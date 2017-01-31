SCOTTSDALE, AZ and MENLO PARK, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/17 -- InfoArmor, Inc., an industry-leading provider of employee protection solutions and elite cyber intelligence services, today announced the realignment of its executive team, naming current President and CFO John Schreiber to the role of Chief Executive Officer. The company also announced an investment by global growth equity investor Summit Partners. The leadership shift and the funding positions InfoArmor for continued rapid growth.

Schreiber, a board member and CFO since 2008, and President since 2009, helped InfoArmor navigate the 2008-2009 financial crisis and also architected the two acquisitions that became the foundation of the company's Advanced Threat Intelligence business unit. In his new role, Schreiber's primary focus will be on optimizing sales, operations and strategy as InfoArmor enters its next phase of growth. InfoArmor Founder and CEO Drew Smith will assume the role of Executive Chairman where he will remain focused on leading product innovation. Smith will also continue his commitment to building the team and strategic partnerships.

"Now is the time for John to take the reins as InfoArmor's Chief Executive Officer," Smith said. "His vision, discipline and track record of execution is exactly what InfoArmor needs as we enter our next chapter, which I am confident will be even more exciting than the last. With 100 percent of his energy focused on sales, operations and strategy, I'm eager to see what John will accomplish."

Founded in 2007, InfoArmor delivers digital identity and financial wellness protection as well as and threat intelligence and investigative services to help businesses fight evolving online threats. Today, more than 600 businesses and government agencies, including 50 of the Fortune 500, use PrivacyArmor®, the industry leading employee identity protection solution, or VigilanteATI™, InfoArmor's award-winning advanced threat intelligence platform to improve their data security posture.

"When I joined InfoArmor we had a small team that overcame some early obstacles and together, we built a durable, high-growth information security business," Schreiber said. "Today, I am excited to lead an increasingly talented group forward into our next wave of growth. Drew and I have been partners from even before day one when I helped him source the funding to create InfoArmor. That partnership has spanned almost 10 years and I am pleased it will continue with Drew as Executive Chairman."

Summit Partners, a leading global growth equity investor, made a meaningful investment in InfoArmor in May 2016. The funding positions InfoArmor to pursue future acquisition opportunities and other expansion efforts.

"Summit brings considerable expertise in channel relationship building, technology, talent sourcing and business development -- all of which will benefit InfoArmor as we move forward," added Schreiber. "We are excited to leverage the resources Summit offers, as well as the firm's deep experience in the security sector."

"InfoArmor offers a differentiated solution that helps organizations protect their employees in a constantly evolving and growing threat landscape," said Andrew Collins, a Managing Director with Summit Partners who joined the InfoArmor Board of Directors. "John brings tremendous experience as an operator and we are excited to have him at the helm. We are grateful for Drew's ongoing commitment to building the InfoArmor team and his continued role in developing innovative products and services to strengthen the company's leadership position."

About InfoArmor, Inc.

InfoArmor provides industry-leading solutions for employee identity protection and advanced threat intelligence to help organizations protect their most valuable assets. We combine an unparalleled global research network with big data analysis, actionable intelligence and customized service to meet clients' dynamic security needs. From employee to enterprise, InfoArmor is redefining how organizations fight fraud and combat an ever-changing cyber threat landscape to mitigate risk on multiple levels. Today, more than 600 businesses and government agencies, including 50 of the Fortune 500, use PrivacyArmor, the industry leading employee identity protection solution, or VigilanteATI, our award-winning advanced threat intelligence platform to improve their data security posture. For more information, visit InfoArmor.com or follow in Twitter at @InfoArmor.

About Summit Partners

Founded in 1984, Summit Partners is a global alternative investment firm that is currently investing more than $7.2 billion into growth equity, fixed income and public equity opportunities. Summit invests across growth sectors of the global economy and has invested in more than 440 companies in technology, healthcare, life sciences and other growth industries. These companies have completed more than 140 public equity offerings, and more than 165 have been acquired through strategic mergers and sales. Notable security companies financed by Summit include Avast, Darktrace, McAfee, NetWitness, RiskIQ, SafeBoot and TeleSign. Summit maintains offices in North America and Europe, and invests in companies around the world. For more information, visit www.summitpartners.com or follow on Twitter at @SummitPartners.

In the United States of America, Summit Partners operates as an SEC-registered investment advisor. In the United Kingdom, this document is issued by Summit Partners LLP, a firm authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Summit Partners LLP is a limited liability partnership registered in England and Wales with registered number OC388179 and its registered office is at 20-22 Bedford Row, London, WC1R 4JS, UK. This document is intended solely to provide information regarding Summit Partners' potential financing capabilities for prospective portfolio companies.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3104380



