BEDFORD, Mass., 2017-01-31 18:56 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQ-CM:DWCH), a leading global provider of self-service data preparation and fast data analytics solutions, today announced that the Company will host its inaugural Analyst and Investor Day on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City.



The event will provide the investment community with a strategic overview of Datawatch's markets and solutions, its go-to-market strategy, product demonstrations and the opportunity to meet with Datawatch senior management.



Datawatch speakers will include Michael Morrison, president and chief executive officer; Ken Tacelli, chief operating officer; Jim Eliason, chief financial officer; Jon Pilkington, chief product officer and Peter Simpson, vice president of visualization strategy.



In-person attendance at Datawatch's Analyst and Investor Day requires advance registration by contacting investor@datawatch.com. The event will also be streamed live and archived on the Investors section of Datawatch's website at www.datawatch.com. The webcast will be archived on the company's website for approximately one year following the event.



About Datawatch Corporation



Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQ-CM:DWCH) enables ordinary users to deliver extraordinary results with all their data. Only Datawatch can unlock data from the widest variety of sources and prepare it for use with visualization tools or other business processes. When real-time visibility to rapidly changing data is critical, Datawatch enables you to visualize streaming data for the most demanding business environments such as capital markets. Organizations of every size worldwide use Datawatch products including 93 of the Fortune 100. Datawatch is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts with offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Stockholm, Singapore, and Manila, and with partners and customers in more than 100 countries worldwide. See how Datawatch can help you by downloading a free version at www.datawatch.com.



