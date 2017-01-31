CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/17 -- Today, 4C Insights, Inc. (www.4Cinsights.com), a data science and media technology company, announced the general availability of its self-serve technology solution for Snap Ads. With 150 million+ daily active users and 10 billion+ daily video views, Snapchat has become a critical channel for brands to reach engaged audiences. Now marketers can easily manage advertising placements on Snapchat through the top-ranked 4C Social Ads product.

"We're excited to be the first agency to use 4C for managing Snap Ads on a self-serve basis," said George Manas, President at Resolution Media. "We've seen great performance to date through the API with 4C and being able to work directly within their platform gives us the control we need to scale our clients' programs."

Through the 4C software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, marketers can closely manage their Snapchat campaigns. Advanced features available through 4C for Snap Ads include bulk editing, smart groups, and auto-optimization as well as single sign-on workflow for Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest and Twitter.

"By fully committing to SaaS, 4C ensures that our products have the most robust feature sets and continually improve as the market evolves," said Anupam Gupta, Chief Product Officer at 4C. "Managed service providers often take shortcuts in product development because their model accounts for people to plug the gaps. On the other hand, our self-serve technology for Snap Ads puts the power of our data science at marketers' fingertips, so they can make informed campaign decisions more quickly and achieve key brand objectives."

4C is leading the convergence of television and social media. Along with its SaaS product suite, 4C also operates Teletrax, the world's largest television monitoring network, enabling TV synced ads as well as robust analytics. The combination of these unique assets allows its clients to maximize media value across channels and screens. For Snapchat, marketers can synchronize their Snap Ads with their own TV ads or their competitors' TV ads as well as specific types of programming.

4C's products are built on more than 30 years of computational science research by Founder and Chief Scientist, Dr. Alok Choudhary, at prestigious institutions including Northwestern University. The company's patented technology also leverages hardware and intellectual property acquired through Civolution and Royal Philips Electronics.

Please visit www.4Cinsights.com/SnapAds for more information.

About 4C Insights, Inc.

4C is a global leader in data science and media technology with solutions for multi-screen convergence. Brands, agencies, and media owners rely on the 4C Insights Affinity Graph™ to identify their most valuable audiences and improve effectiveness across channels. With nearly $1 billion in annualized media spend running through its software-as-a-service platform, 4C offers activation on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Instagram and Snapchat as well as TV Synced Ads across display, search, social and video. The company also provides advertising and content analytics leveraging its Teletrax television monitoring network which detects over 400 million TV asset airings on an annual basis. Founded in 2011 and based in Chicago, 4C has staff in 14 worldwide locations across the United States, United Kingdom, the Netherlands, France, Hong Kong, India and Singapore. Visit www.4Cinsights.com for more information.