

31 January 2017



GB00B0W5NJ22



Ecovista PLC



('Ecovista' or 'the Company')



Change in Reporting date



Ecovista Plc would like to announce that, the Company has changed his accounting reference date from 31 December to 31 August.



As a result of this change, the Company's reporting calendar will be as follows:



* Audited annual accounts for a shorter eight month period from 1 January to 31 August 2016 to be announced by the end of January 2017. Thereafter, interim and annual reports will be published each year for the six months to 29 February and 12 months to 31 August in accordance with the NEX Exchange Rules.



The directors of Ecovista Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.



For further information please contact:



Louise Stokely



Tel: + 44 (0) 07702 576421



ISDX CORPORATE ADVISER:



Alexander David Securities Limited



David Scott - Corporate Finance



James Dewhurst - Institutional Sales



Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820



http://www.ad-securities.com



49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA



Source: Ecovista Plc via GlobeNewswire



