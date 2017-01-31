ATLANTA, 2017-01-31 19:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent (NASDAQ:CCUR), a global provider of high-performance Linux® and storage solutions, will issue its fiscal 2017 second quarter financial results news release pre-market open on Wednesday, February 8, 2017. In addition, the Company will host a call and webcast with presentation materials on the same day at 11:00 am ET to review the reported results and recent corporate developments.



To participate on the conference call, please dial the following:



For U.S. participants: 1-800-288-8975 Password: 170208 For International participants: 612-332-1025 Password: 170208



The conference call and presentation materials will also be available via webcast at:



http://www.ccur.com/about/investors/investors-2/



The call will be archived and available on the Company's website through Wednesday, February 22, 2017.



About Concurrent Concurrent (NASDAQ:CCUR) is a global software and solutions company that develops advanced applications on a core foundation of high performance Linux and storage technologies. We serve industries and customers that demand uncompromising performance, reliability and flexibility to gain a competitive edge, drive meaningful growth and confidently deliver best-in-class solutions that enrich the lives of millions of people around the world every day. Offices are located in North America, Europe and Asia. Visit www.concurrent.com for further information and follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/Concurrent_CCUR.



For more information, contact:



Media Relations: Tom Williams Phone: (678) 258-4059 Email: Tom.Williams@concurrent.com