

CANONSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Mylan NV said the U.S. Federal Trade Commission has opened an antitrust probe over its EpiPen.



The company said that the FTC asked for information months ago as part of a preliminary investigation. However, the company said it has not acted improperly to thwart any generic competition.



Nearly five months ago, two United States senators asked the FTC to investigate whether Mylan violated antitrust laws to protect the auto-injector EpiPen from generic competition. The FTC is looking at whether Mylan made any small changes to the product in order to extend its patent.



Mylan has been on the firing end from lawmakers and the public since the company implemented sharp price increases for a pair of EpiPen auto-injectors to $608 from about $100 in 2008. Mylan had acquired the product in 2007.



'Mylan received an information request from the FTC months ago as part of a preliminary investigation,' said Mylan spokeswoman Nina Devlin. 'Any suggestion that Mylan took any inappropriate or unlawful actions to prevent generic competition is without merit.'



'We note that the epinephrine auto-injector market is and always has been competitive, with multiple products competing on the market since we acquired EpiPen Auto-Injector,' Devlin said.



EpiPen is an epinephrine injection used to treat life-threatening allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, in people who are at risk for or have a history of serious allergic reactions.



Early this month, pharmaceutical company Kaleo announced that Auvi-Q, the rival for EpiPen, will be available by prescription starting February 14 for $360.



