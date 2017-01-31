Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Plastic Products Manufacturing Market Global Briefing 2017" report to their offering.

Plastic products companies manufacture packaging materials, film and sheet, foam products, plastic bottles and all other plastic products which have domestic and industrial applications. These companies use polymers and resins as raw materials which are primarily sourced from polymer suppliers and processes used in plastic products manufacturing, including compression molding, extrusion molding, injection molding, blow molding and casting.

The Americas was the largest region in the plastic products manufacturing market in 2016, accounting for 35% market share. This can be attributed to the demand for plastic products from pharmaceutical, FMCG, and construction industries. Asia was the second-largest region, accounting for 34% market share. Europe was the third-largest region, accounting for 25% market share.

The practice of using 3D printing in plastics manufacturing is becoming more common. This technology produces solid objects from digital designs by building up multiple layers of plastic, resin, or other materials in a precisely determined shape. The speed and flexibility of this technology can promote innovation and reduce time-to-market. The products produced using 3D printers have good mechanical properties like strength and rigidity.

For example, Stratasys developed one such color multi-material 3D printer that can combine colors with multi-material 3D printing. The printer uses cyan, magenta and yellow colors and plastics and elastomers as base materials to print objects with wide ranges of flexibility and rigidity, transparency and opacity.

