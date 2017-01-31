sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 31.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,639 Euro		-0,045
-6,58 %
WKN: A2AQR2 ISIN: CA07403D3076 Ticker-Symbol: B6K1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BEARING RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BEARING RESOURCES LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BEARING RESOURCES LTD
BEARING RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BEARING RESOURCES LTD0,639-6,58 %
LI3 ENERGY INC0,010,00 %