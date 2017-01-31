BRESLAU, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/17 -- 340268 Ontario Limited ("340") announces that on January 31, 2017, as a result of the amalgamation (the "Amalgamation") of VersaBank, a London, Ontario based Schedule I chartered bank, and PWC Capital Inc. ("PWC") and the related transactions completed today, 340 owns 6,671,994 common shares of the combined entity (the "Bank Common Shares"), which continues as "VersaBank" (the "Bank"), or approximately 31.3% of the presently issued and outstanding Bank Common Shares.

Immediately prior to the Amalgamation, 340 owned 1,948,468 common shares of VersaBank, representing approximately 9.7% of the then issued and outstanding common shares of VersaBank. Pursuant to the Amalgamation, all of the VersaBank common shares (including the 1,948,468 common shares of VersaBank held by 340 prior to the amalgamation) were converted into equivalent securities of the Bank on a one-for-one basis and 340 received an additional 4,723,526 Bank Common Shares (representing approximately 22.2% of the presently issued and outstanding Bank Common Shares) as a result of the conversion of each common share of PWC held by 340 immediately prior to the Amalgamation into Bank Common Shares on the basis of 54.508758 common shares of PWC for one Bank Common Share.

340 owns the Bank Common Shares for investment purposes, and may acquire further Bank Common Shares or other Bank securities, or dispose of its holdings of Bank Common Shares or other Bank securities, both as investment conditions warrant. The Bank Common Shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "VB".

340 is located at 5093 Fountain Street North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0. For further information please contact Patrick George at pgeorge@gamasonry.com or (519) 648-2285. VersaBank's head office is located at Suite 2002, 140 Fullarton Street, London, ON N6A 5P2.

