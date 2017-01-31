OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/17 -- Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC)

Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay announced today the appointment of Lonny McKague as Commissioner of the Canadian Grain Commission (CGC). The appointment is for a four-year term effective February 13, 2017. Biographical notes are attached.

This appointment is part of the rigorous new approach to Governor in Council appointments-an approach that uses open, transparent and merit-based selection processes that strive for gender parity and reflect Canada's diversity to support Ministers in making appointment recommendations for positions within their portfolio.

Quick facts

-- Employing approximately 400 full time employees, the CGC is the regulator of Canada's grain handling industry and the official certifier of Canadian grain. -- The CGC is responsible for establishing and maintaining Canada's grain grading system, and is also one of Canada's scientific research organizations on grain quality.

Quote

"I am pleased to announce the appointment of Lonny McKague to the Canadian Grain Commission. The CGC is responsible for maintaining a competitive and efficient grain sector and I know Mr. McKague will bring his knowledge and experience to ensure the Commission is properly equipped to carry out this important role."

-- Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Additional links

Biographical Note

Mr. McKague has extensive experience as an owner and operator of a farm in South Central Saskatchewan. His forty years of experience as a primary producer have provided him with knowledge of current social and economic issues facing producers and their businesses.

He has successfully navigated a farming operation through all of the production, handling, transportation and marketing challenges that have occurred in the ever-changing global market.

Mr. McKague served as a Director and a Founding Member of Ogema Elevator Ltd, a provider of grain elevator products and services in Ogema, Saskatchewan. He is a former president of the Canadian Limousin Association, the Ogema Agricultural Society, and of the local Saskatchewan Stock Growers Association. He also served as a past director of the Ogema Credit Union.

Mr. McKague has studied Vocational Agriculture and Agriculture Business Management at the University of Saskatchewan.

