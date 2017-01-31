BEVERLY HILLS, CA--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC PINK: BSEG) and Hollywood International Film Exchange (HiFex) are excited to announce they have closed a deal for rights on the new MGM/PARAMOUNT film "DEATH WISH" for Greater China.

Currently in post-production, "DEATH WISH" stars Bruce Willis (THE SIXTH SENSE, LIVE FREE OR DIE HARD), Vincent D'Onofrio (JURASSIC WORLD, THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN) and Elisabeth Shue (LEAVING LAS VEGAS) directed by Eli Roth (HOSTEL, CABIN FEVER), produced by Robert Birnbaum and Sylvester Stallone. The story focuses on Paul Kersey (Bruce Willis), who plays a mild-mannered father who is forced to even the score after his family is torn apart by a violent act.

"BSEG/HiFex Chairman, Dr. Jimmy Jiang negotiated the deal for several months. The film is set to be released theatrically in China 2017/2018," said BSEG's CEO Kimberley Kates.

"BSEG and HiFex partnered in 2014 with the goal of building a bridge between Hollywood and Chinese cinema. In the last three years, we've formed some great relationships and strong partnerships. Working with key individuals within the Hollywood and Chinese Film Community as well as SAARFT has been very important in our continued growth," said Kates.

In addition, BSEG and HiFex have closed several more deals they will be announcing soon.

ABOUT BIG SCREEN ENTERTAINMENT - Big Screen Entertainment (BSEG) is an entertainment company with a diversified presence in motion picture production and distribution, education, digital distribution and Global sales.

