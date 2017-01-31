Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Special Purpose Needles Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016-2026" report to their offering.

The global special purpose needles market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period (2016-2026) and is expected to be valued at US$ 17,261.5 million by the end of 2026.

Special purpose needles are used in targeting specific drug deliveries or collecting of samples such as fluid and cells from organs or lumps and are available in the market with various advanced features, shapes, and sizes. The global market for special purpose needles is showing a steady growth owing to an increasing geriatric population.

The global special purpose needles market can be segmented on the basis of product type (Fine Aspirating Needles, Biopsy Needles, Hypodermic Needles, Pen Needles, Suture Needles, IV Catheter Needles, Implantation Needles, Dental Needles, Ophthalmic Needles, Blood Collection Needles, Spinal Anaesthesia Needles, Epidural Needles, AV Fistula Needles, Cannula Needles); application (Sample Collection, Drug Delivery); and distribution channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Private Clinics, Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores, E-Commerce).

The Hypodermic Needles product type segment and the Drug Delivery application segment are projected to dominate the global special purpose needles market in terms of value. The Hospital Pharmacies distribution channel segment is expected to hold a maximum share of the global special purpose needles market.

Leading market players

Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Terumo Corporation, Smiths Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, Novo Nordisk A/S, Argon Medical Devices, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Nipro Medical Corporation, Cook Medical, and SERAG-WIESSNER GmbH Co. are some of the major players operating in the global special purpose needles market.

