2016 Revenues of €1,070 million, +15% and +9.8% like for like (acceleration in Q4 +10.3%) €582m revenues in France, 12.5% (+12.8% in Q4) €488m internationally, +18% and 6.2% like for like (+7.1% in Q4)

Record launch of new sites and successful capture of new clients, leaders in their sectors

Integration of Logiters, first acquisition outside France, in line with our strategic roadmap

ID Logistics (Paris:IDL) (ISIN: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL), a French leader in the contract logistics market, reports revenues of €1,070 million for the full year 2016, up 15% on 2015 and +9.8% on a like-for-like basis (at constant scope and exchange rates). Group revenues increased significantly in Q4 to reach €335.8 million, up +34.1% and +10.3% on a like-for-like basis.

Eric Hémar, CEO and Chairman of ID Logistics, comments: "With revenues of above €1 billion in 2016, ID Logistics' has reached new heights. In addition, 2016 has been a record year for new client conquests and in the launch of new contracts both in France and internationally. This success brings new global clients to our portfolio whom we will support in their development. We are more than ever convinced that ID Logistics will be recognised in the years to come as one of the few suppliers able to ensure consistent, innovative and reliable services to all major industrials, distributors and e-commerce clients, across Europe and beyond".

Revenues (in million) 2016 2015 Change Like-for-like change* Q4 France 156.1 138.4 +12.8% +12.8% International 179.7 112.1 +60.3% +7.1% Total 335.8 250.5 +34.1% +10.3% Full Year France 581.7 517.1 +12.5% +12.5% International 488.3 413.7 +18.0% +6.2% Total 1,070.0 930.8 +15.0% +9.8%

Q4 ACCELERATED GROWTH

During the Q4 2016, ID Logistics recorded revenues of €335.8 million, up 34.1% and 10.3% like for like.

The organic growth, over the 9 month period, allows the Group to record an annual growth of 9.8% which largely compensates for the negative forex impact of more 4% over the year, mainly due to Latin American currencies.

ID Logistics' annual revenues also benefits from Logiters consolidation since September 2016, totaling €1,070 million, up 15% compared to 2015.

In France for Q4, the Group recorded revenues of €156.1m up 12.8%. For the full year, the business grew by 12.5% to €581.7m. This excellent performance reflects the impact of numerous new clients together with good volume momentum in historical contracts.

International revenues reached €179.7m for Q4, up 60.3% and €488.3m, up 18% for the full year. Like for like (excluding positive impact of Logiters' first consolidation and negative currency effect), ID Logistics' international revenues recorded an increase of 7.1% in Q4 and 6.2% for 2016.

Logiters' integration is progressing on schedule, in line with our expectations, with notably a warm welcome of the transaction from clients.

RECORD YEAR FOR NEW CONTRACTS AND LAUNCH OF NEW SITES IN 2016

ID Logistics constantly received many invitations to tender for which it won and started several contracts.

Therefore during the first 9 months of 2016, the Group started a second site for Nespresso in the Parisian region in September, a mechanized platform of 25,000 sqm for AuchanDirect in order to deliver Paris and its near suburbs and a business line for Puma (Kering Group, new client) on the Landersheim site in France. Internationally, it notably opened two platforms (e-commerce and physical stores) for a total of around 200,000 sqm in Germany for an industrial leader in furnishing, a 80,000 sqm site for Maxeda in Belgium (new country) and in the Netherlands with the setting up of a transport logistics control tower and signed 3 new contracts in Russia (X5 Retail, Bacardi and Metro).

The buoyant activity continued in Q4 2016 and the Group opened for instance:

In France, a new business for the Thales Group, a new client, for which ID Logistics runs communication and defense equipment in a plant and for which it ensures the supply of several manufacturing Thales plants in France.

In Poland, a Central European distribution center for Norauto on the Mszczonow site.

In Russia, for Yves Rocher, a new 10,000 sqm platform that replaces the warehouse closure in Germany in Q4 in 2016. Firstly the platform will support the physical distribution to stores before widening its activity to e-commerce channel distribution in 2017.

In Taiwan, a new warehouse for A.mart which supplies 18 of its supermarkets. ID Logistics enters a new partnership with the Far Eastern Department Store Group, a Taiwanese leader in distribution.

In Argentina, a new 25,000 sqm platform for Dia, a new client, which will deliver 220 outlets in the North of Buenos Aires and Santa Fe. In 2017, this site will be extended by 2 500 sqm to develop a new business in fruit and vegetables, fresh produce and frozen goods.

In Spain, a new 17,000 sqm site for Mustang, a Spanish leader in shoe manufacturing and a new client for the Group.

AWARDS

Recently, ID Logistics received two awards from industry professionals:

In December 2016, in Poland, the « Logistics Operator of the Year award given by trade media Eurologistics on the basis of satisfaction survey of logistics and haulage companies' customers active in the Polish market. ID Logistics Poland was founded in 2008 and currently runs 7 sites with close to 200,000 sqm in space with 1,300 employees for clients in various sectors: Retail (Carrefour, Auchan), FMCG (Lindt Sprungli, Refresco, Mieszko) and Automotive (Sogefi, Norauto).

In January 2017, in France, the « Great Prize » award of Supply Chain Leaders given by « Supply Chain magazine », to ID Logistics and its client Danone Eaux France for the Private Rail Hub project for Evian's plant. ID Logistics received the prize for an entry that best met the judges' criteria of "originality, innovation, difficulties overcome and results" with the creation at the end of 2015 of a multi-client operational management platform that manages all European transport flows, by road and rail. For Evian, this achievement meets its objective of being carbon neutral by 2020.

OUTLOOK

ID Logistics' positioning, unchanged since its inception in 2001, has enabled it to achieve in 2016 a new year of growth significantly above market trends. In line with its business model, the many new sites or new customers, as well as starting costs in Belgium impact Group profitability in the short term, before the group benefits from the ramp up in productivity of such new sites.

By breaking through the 1 billion euro milestone, ID Logistics will have access to new opportunities, in organic growth as well as in acquisitions. The Group will continue to actively participate in the consolidation of the industry, mainly focusing on Europe.

NEXT RELEASE

Full Year Results: 28 March 2017, after market closes.

ABOUT ID LOGISTICS

ID Logistics is an international contract logistics group, with revenue of €1,070 million in 2016. After the Logiters acquisition, ID Logistics has more than 275 sites across 16 countries, representing close to 5 million square meters of warehousing facilities in Europe, Latin America, Asia and Africa, and 18,500 employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail, industry, detail picking and e-commerce sectors, ID Logistics delivers high-tech solutions and is firmly committed to sustainable development. ID Logistics is listed on Compartment B of NYSE Euronext's regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0010929125). The Group is managed by Eric Hémar.

