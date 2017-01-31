HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/17 -- Saint Marc Pub-Café, Bakery & Cheese Affinage -- Pacific City's hottest spot for trendsetting Americana-inspired cuisine -- announced a host of new initiatives that have positioned the restaurant for outstanding success in 2017 and beyond.

Saint Marc kicked off the year with a new 2017 menu featuring an eclectic and family-friendly mix of artisan comfort food including multiple hors d'oeuvres such as a pretzel board with house made pretzels and linguica sausage, Wisconsin cheese curds, buffalo blue cheese "nachos," and Spam fries with pineapple ketchup. Its newest culinary creations feature a range of dishes from Sprouts & Snouts, A1 Ahi Tuna Hot Stone and homemade chicken pot pie to sweet pea cavatelli and a delicious meatloaf BLT. Saint Marc also enhanced its popular Saturday and Sunday "Funday" with its fresh 2017 brunch menu including Nueske's bacon cinnamon rolls, stuffed French toast, syphon coffee cordials, tableside Bellini buckets, the famous ghost of bloody Mary and the bacon bar showcasing 11 signature strips "buy the $lice." From brunch, lunch, dinner and private parties to late night after hours, Saint Marc has a myriad of options for all guests!

Also new in 2017 -- Saint Marc is making movies! Just released for 2017, Saint Marc has produced 26 video segments showcasing the culinary and beverage prowess and expertise that makes it the extraordinary eatery that it is. In conjunction with the video releases, Saint Marc proudly introduced several new ways to follow its culinary adventures as the restaurant relentlessly strives to provide unparalleled guest experiences. New initiatives include:

The Saint Marc YouTube channel -- Keep up with all of Saint Marc's video escapades on the Saint Marc YouTube Channel. Just subscribe to the channel to see the latest videos and excitement from the restaurant.

For a good time, text Saint Marc to 85100! Guests can opt-in to receive the latest Saint Marc insider-only specials. To receive last minute and secret Saint Marc specials via text, opt in today!

LFTP.... Let's Find the Pig. Orange County's hidden treasure LFTP! Find the pig, find the whiskey! The Blind Pig is the secret, hidden speakeasy inside Saint Marc. Can you find the Blind Pig?

Don't miss out on Prime Time at Saint Marc with daily programs and activities. From Moonshine Mondays, Trash Canned Tuesdays and daily Reverse Happy Hour from 11 a.m. to 4:20 p.m., to the famous Americana House Party and "Imbibe at Sunrise" weekend brunch, Saint Marc is the place to be!





"We're thrilled to debut our 2017 menu and offerings which feature a delectable mix of cuisine, beverages and experiences that are simply unrivaled!" says Thomas (Mac) McFarland Gregory III, CEO of Saint Marc. "From our brie griller and New York steak and garlic fries, to our amazing syphon café cordial bar, our offerings appeal to a wide range of sophisticated yet unassuming tastes. We've also expanded our digital presence with our YouTube channel, guest text alert specials and a rejuvenated website that showcases our hand-crafted and high quality food and libations."

For more information about Saint Marc, visit www.saintmarcusa.com. Saint Marc is on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About Saint Marc USA: Saint Marc Pub-Cafe, Bakery & Cheese Affinage is an exciting new restaurant concept brought to life by a team of gifted chefs, sommeliers, mixologists and hospitality pioneers. Throwing away the typical restaurant playbook, Saint Marc puts a twist on the traditional Americana cuisine. eTouch and on-demand ordering, over 100 cheese selections, craft beer, 32 wines on draught and seasonal culinary creations will engage the senses and invoke a premium experience in an environment as open and welcoming as home. With special weeknight promotions, Americana house parties and brunch every weekend, Saint Marc is the place to be Monday through Sunday! To learn more, visit www.saintmarcusa.com.

