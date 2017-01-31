PORTLAND, OR -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/17 -- Northwest Analytics -- and its flagship software, NWA Focus EMI® -- will take a prominent position at this year's annual ARC Forum February 6-8 in Orlando when featured speakers from The Dow Chemical Company, Albemarle Corporation, and NWA's CTO Louis Halvorsen and Vice President Peter Guilfoyle will present sessions on how application of manufacturing analytics drives value from existing process data.

"Industry in Transition: Realizing the Digital Enterprise," is the theme for this year's ARC Forum and will offer an opportunity for participants to learn how Industrial companies are revisiting their own business processes and technology approaches as competitors and partners start to employ 'digitalized' business processes and exploit the increasing convergence between operational technology (OT), engineering technology (ET) and information technology (IT) on the plant floor.

To support this theme, Dow Chemical's Mary Beth Seasholtz, a recognized global leader in the application of real-time analytics, will lead a discussion on proven best practices for implementing and leveraging analytics for organizational transformation. Her presentation will be held on February 8 at 4 p.m. and will take an in-depth look at the importance of data transparency, analytics as a collaborative change agent and best practices to ensure success.

Jonathan Alexander of Albemarle Corporation will discuss the ROI of operational analytics, including topics such as the difference between simple alarming and analytics-based alarming alerts, and how to deliver quantifiable results with manufacturing analytics. Alexander is a recognized leader in the use of real-time manufacturing analytics and has moved Albemarle from reacting to problems that impacted quality to predicting and preventing them. His presentation is scheduled for February 7 at 4 p.m.

Each year, the ARC Forum hosts a variety of forums and brings together industry leaders from across the manufacturing spectrum to drive conversations around top industry issues. Northwest Analytics will be a key participant in leading discussions focused on ROI that can be generated by the application of enterprise manufacturing analytics and best practices for achieving a successful analytics culture.

Joining Alexander on February 7 at 4 p.m. will be NWA Vice President Peter Guilfoyle in a forum that highlights how manufacturers are leveraging real-time analytics with existing process data sources to deliver significant, quantified ROIs -- from predicting and preventing issues before they impact the product to empowering the decision-making abilities of all levels of the organization.

NWA CTO Louis Halvorsen will join Seasholtz in a forum on February 8 at 4 p.m. to share industry best practices related to implementing and leveraging analytics across the manufacturing environment; how data transparency impacts future success and how to ensure the sustainability of a real-time analytics program.

About Northwest Analytics, Inc.

Northwest Analytics, Inc. is a leading provider of manufacturing intelligence and SPC software solutions for manufacturers. NWA delivers real-time manufacturing analytics and visibility, SPC charting and enterprise reporting to 35% of the Forbes 1000 manufacturers and more than 5,000 manufacturing customers worldwide. NWA has focused exclusively on manufacturing for more than 25 years, providing a powerful, easy-to-use suite of manufacturing intelligence and SPC solutions that emphasize enterprise-wide integration, analysis and visibility. NWA is the partner-of-choice when it comes to helping its customers increase operating efficiencies and throughput, while delivering a fast and effective ROI. For more information, visit www.nwasoft.com.

Media Contact:

Valerie Harding

Email Contact

617-536-8887



