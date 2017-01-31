

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were marginally higher Tuesday ahead of U.S. oil inventories data.



Markets are looking for signs the US supply glut has dwindled after significant stockpile in increases earlier in January.



The American Petroleum Institute is out with its weekly stockpiles report this afternoon. The EIA's official data follows tomorrow.



Traders downplayed a report that Libya's crude oil production rose sharply in January despite OPEC quotas. Libyan production is at the highest level in the last three years.



WTI light sweet crude oil was up 25 cents at $52.85 barrel



The Conference Board released a report on Tuesday showing a drop in consumer confidence in the month of January.



The consumer confidence index fell to 111.8 in January from a revised 113.3 in December. Economists had expected the index to dip to 112.2.



